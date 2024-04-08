Plans for hundreds of new homes in a Scottish city have been brought forward.
A planning statement has been lodged by EMA Architecture + Design Limited on behalf of Barratt & David Wilson Homes (BDW) and the trustees of the Catchelraw Trust, who are the applicants, for the homes.
The new plans for Frogston Road East in Edinburgh follow earlier community consultation.
The plans previously included up to 500 homes. The developers said earlier: "Two previous consultations have been held for this proposal.
"Following the previous consultation, we have reviewed feedback received and have been continuing pre-application engagement with City of Edinburgh Council, resulting in a number of changes to the proposal.
"Following the last public consultation event, and subsequent consultation with the council, a number of updates and amendments have been made to the proposal.”
These include increased active travel routes through the site, connecting to the wider existing street network, relocation of commercial uses set within a community hub, including dedicated segregated routes for walking and cycling through green spaces, positioned to be closer to existing homes, and "setting it at the heart of the community".
It could also include a new mobility hub, retail and commercial space. The mobility hub will offer services such as "co-location of public transport, incorporating car club spaces, provision of clear and visible travel information, bike storage and parking, electric vehicle charging and taxi facilities".
The proposals also included click and collect facilities and delivery lockers and more detailed substantial landscape planting proposal, with different types of open space for different uses and a range of biodiversity habitats.
The developers added: "This proposal would provide essential new homes, including affordable homes, offering a wide range of sizes and types to meet with local need and demand.
"The proposed new community hub will provide a focal point for the local area, providing opportunity for new businesses, services and amenities, alongside high quality open space and play areas."
The builder also said: “BDW’s ambition is to be the UK’s most sustainable volume house builder and embrace these principles as best practice - retaining, protecting, and enhancing the natural ecological capital of sites wherever possible.
“BDW’s ability to deliver is demonstrated across the city where they are in the process of delivering over 2,300 new homes on both green and brownfield sites. This includes the adjacent site Heritage Grange, which has delivered 484 private and 161 affordable homes, primary school and local services within a new local commercial area."
Ayrshire pub in 'prominent' main street location for sale
A pub with a “prominent town centre location” in Ayrshire has come on to the market.
Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is marketing the Central Bar in Prestwick for sale or lease. The agent said the vacant public house is located in the centre of the town’s main street in a “prime” retailing area where there are few vacant units in the immediate vicinity. A number of licensed trade premises are based nearby in what Shepherd described as an area of mixed commercial use.
Glasgow mall signs up French-Scottish restaurant
A new sister restaurant to popular Glasgow eateries Glaschu and The Duke's Umbrella is to open at the Princes Square shopping centre.
Following its purchase by M Core in February, the Buchanan Street centre has announced a trio of new tenants who will be opening stores. French-Scottish themed restaurant Maison by Glaschu will take over a unit on the second-floor terrace previously occupied by the Restaurant Bar and Grill.
