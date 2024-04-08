Rainfall on Monday night and Tuesday could cause transport disruption, the Met Office has said after issuing another yellow warning.
Following Storm Kathleen’s visit to Scotland over the weekend, which brought strong winds of up to 90mph, heavy rain is set to sweep in across large portions of the mainland.
Two separate warnings for rain are in place across Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s warning is in force from 1am until 6pm and covers the central belt of Scotland and the east coast up past Perth, Dundee and Aberdeen.
Areas south of Glasgow and Edinburgh are to bare the brunt of the rain with the Met Office saying there could as much as 60mm downpour.
A statement said: “Rain will become heavier across parts of Scotland overnight Monday into Tuesday before clearing away into the North Sea on Tuesday afternoon or evening.
“The rain could be heavy and persistent in places, with some areas seeing 20-40 mm of rain, and a chance that one or two spots could see 50-60 mm; these higher totals now seem more likely in the south of the warning area, roughly to the south of a line Glasgow to Edinburgh.
“Given saturated ground in many locations, such rainfall totals may cause greater impacts than they typically would.
“Fast-flowing or deep floodwater is possible, with one or two communities temporarily cut off by flooded roads.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) April 8, 2024
Rain across parts of western Scotland
Wednesday 0900 – 1800
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/0HHOJSvWp5
“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”
Wednesday’s warning, which covers the Glasgow and the west area, appears to bring less possibilities of flooding, It’s in place from 9am until 6pm.
However, the public is being advised to plan ahead with travel disruption still to be expected.
Regions and local authorities affected:
Strathclyde
- East Ayrshire
- East Dunbartonshire
- East Renfrewshire
- Glasgow
- North Ayrshire
- North Lanarkshire
- Renfrewshire
- South Ayrshire
- South Lanarkshire
- West Dunbartonshire
Central, Tayside & Fife
- Angus
- Clackmannanshire
- Dundee
- Falkirk
- Fife
- Perth and Kinross
- Stirling
- Grampian
- Aberdeen
- Aberdeenshire
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
- Dumfries and Galloway
- East Lothian
- Edinburgh
- Midlothian Council
- Scottish Borders
- West Lothian
