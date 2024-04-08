Confirmed by the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, the post is tasked with the study of adverse effects of climate change, identifying challenges and raising awareness of he human rights impacts of climate change particularly on those in developing countries.

READ MORE: Study aims to help reduce risk of social isolation among those with hearing loss

Prof Morgera said: “It is a critical time to illuminate the full potential of human rights to respond to diverse demands for climate justice and clarify how public authorities, business, and civil society must leave no-one behind in urgently charting a transformative path towards a safe climate for present and future generations.

“I look forward to working with the United Nations and its member states, human rights holders and experts to enhance our opportunities to learn from one another in co-developing effective, fair and inclusive solutions to the greatest challenge of our times.”

The professor is currently the director of the One Ocean Hub at the university, studying the inter-dependence of human rights and healthy oceans.