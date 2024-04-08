A professor from Strathclyde University has been appointed a special rapporteur by the United Nations.
Professor Elisa Morgera was chosen from a pool of 50 candidates to become the UN special rapporteur on Climate Change and Human Rights.
Confirmed by the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, the post is tasked with the study of adverse effects of climate change, identifying challenges and raising awareness of he human rights impacts of climate change particularly on those in developing countries.
READ MORE: Study aims to help reduce risk of social isolation among those with hearing loss
Prof Morgera said: “It is a critical time to illuminate the full potential of human rights to respond to diverse demands for climate justice and clarify how public authorities, business, and civil society must leave no-one behind in urgently charting a transformative path towards a safe climate for present and future generations.
“I look forward to working with the United Nations and its member states, human rights holders and experts to enhance our opportunities to learn from one another in co-developing effective, fair and inclusive solutions to the greatest challenge of our times.”
The professor is currently the director of the One Ocean Hub at the university, studying the inter-dependence of human rights and healthy oceans.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here