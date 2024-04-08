Mavacamten, sold under the brand name Camzyos, has been accepted for treating adults with the heart condition obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

In the condition the muscle in the main chamber of the heart becomes thickened or enlarged which can block the flow of blood to the rest of the body.

Joel Rose, chief executive of the charity Cardiomyopathy UK, said: “For people who experience symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, everyday life can be impacted, and daily activities that we sometimes take for granted can become a challenge.

“Today’s news provides assurance that the latest advances are now accessible for those who need them.

“We believe that everyone affected by obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy deserves to live well, and we hope that this treatment option supports eligible patients.”

Dostarlimab, sold under the brand name Jemperli, has been accepted for the treatment of advanced endometrial cancer with a specific genetic mutation and is used in combination with chemotherapy.

Meanwhile, the Sleep Charity UK has welcomed the SMC’s decision to accept daridorexant, also known as Quviviq, for treating adults with insomnia that has lasted for more than three months.

The charity’s deputy chief executive, Lisa Artis, said: “For people living with chronic insomnia, the impact of their condition goes beyond trouble sleeping at night and can have far-reaching consequences for daily life – affecting their health and wellbeing and limiting their ability to work and do the things they enjoy.

“We want more people living with sleep conditions to get the support and treatment they need, so we welcome today’s decision to enable NHS patients in Scotland to access a new treatment option for chronic insomnia.”

The other decisions announced on Monday were the acceptance of ritlecitinib, provided under the brand name Litfulo, for treating severe alopecia areata in people who are aged 12 and over.

It is the first medicine the SMC has approved for routine use for treating alopecia areata, a condition that causes hair loss on the scalp and other parts of the body.

Tirzepatide, which is sold under the brand name Mounjaro, has been accepted for treating type 2 diabetes, alongside a diet and exercise regimen, while mirikizumab, known also as Omvoh, was accepted for the treatment of ulcerative colitis in adults.

And Glycopyrronium bromide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate, also known as Bevespi Aerosphere, has been accepted for treating adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

SMC chairman Dr Scott Muir said: “We are very pleased to be able to accept these seven new medicines for use by NHS Scotland.

“There are limited treatment options available for the treatment of advanced endometrial cancer and we know that our decision on dostarlimab, which offers improved outcomes compared with chemotherapy alone, will be welcomed by patients and clinicians.

“Alopecia can have a big impact on people’s quality of life. Ritlecitinib is the first medicine that SMC has accepted for this condition for routine use in NHS Scotland.

“Our decision on mavacamten will be welcomed by patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and their families, as this is the first licensed treatment to specifically target the underlying cause of this impactful heart condition.

“Tirzepatide will provide a helpful treatment option for people with type 2 diabetes.”