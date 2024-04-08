The event, first launched at the café in 2019, has gone on to receive recognition from the likes of the Cateys Awards where it was shortlisted for Best Marketing Campaign last year.

Pictured: The Gluten Free Fortnight returns this week (Image: Supplied)

Sarah Heward, owner of The Real Food Café and one of Scotland Food & Drink's Regional Food Tourism Ambassadors said: “We are hugely excited about the return of Gluten Free Fortnight this week, which will be our fourth.

“It really is such an important opportunity to highlight the demand for more diverse, specialist and inclusive menus and it’s something we’re proud to champion at The Real Food Café.”

“We started serving gluten-free menu options in 2005 and over the years we’ve seen that people will travel considerable distances to enjoy quality, safe and delicious gluten-free meals.”

Menu highlights for April’s Gluten Free Fortnight are said to include a Scottish cheese and salami pot with a melted brie from Ballochmyle and Great Glen venison salami, Macsween haggis and chips, MacWinney’s sausage and chips and The Real Food Café’s award-winning MSC haddock and chips with homemade tartare sauce.”

In July last year, Ms Heward shared the story of how the Tyndrum Café became an ‘iconic’ roadside pitstop.

Pictured: The menu includes the MSC haddock and chips with homemade tartare sauce (Image: Supplied)

She told the Herald: “Approaching 40, it felt like it was my time to build my own business after successfully doing that for other people. My thoughts turned to actions and I started to look seriously for an opportunity.

“It was unexpected luck that I caught sight of an advert for the derelict Little Chef for sale in Tyndrum.

“My original plan had been to open an artisan bakery and upmarket coffee shop but 20 years ago, my bank manager firmly ‘advised me’ that Highland Scotland was not ready for that and if I wanted to make it work, I should open a fish and chip shop in Tyndrum

“That was quite a departure from what I had in mind but it felt like advice I simply couldn’t ignore. I created a menu with fish and chips at the heart of its offering and I’m so pleased we did; I have never regretted it.

“What fabulous advice.”

To view the full Gluten Free Fortnight menu from the Real Food Café, click here.