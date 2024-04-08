A city aparthotel has announced its extensive remodelling project following a £1 million investment.
Native Glasgow, part of the UK aparthotel group Native Places, first opened in 2018 in St Vincent Place in Glasgow city centre.
The aparthotel is housed in a historic Edwardian building, formerly the headquarters of the Anchor Line Shipping Company, dating back to 1855.
The redesign pays homage to the building's rich maritime past and the luxurious aesthetics of 1920s ocean liners.
The aparthotel's Premium Studios are the first to be completed, and are available for guests to book now.
Full completion of the remodelling project is set to finish in Spring 2024, including the top floor Penthouses and a mix of One Bedroom apartments.
The redesign features fabrics from Glasgow's own renowned textile designers Timorous Beasties and a curated artwork collection that "captures the essence of Glasgow's heritage, including architecture and iconic venues".
Olivia Immesi, CEO of Native Places, commented: “Embarking on this remodelling journey has been a true labour of love for the team at Native Places. Our aim was to create an experience that not only transports guests through time but also connects them with the heart and soul of Glasgow.”
“The blend of classic elegance and contemporary flair reflects our commitment to offering a unique and memorable stay. We’re excited to welcome guests to the newly refurbished Native Glasgow, and for them to immerse themselves in the rich history and vibrant present of this marvellous city.”
