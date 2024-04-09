ONE of Scotland’s ‘big four’ independent law firms has clinched the renewal of a Scottish Government contract.
Morton Fraser MacRoberts, formed by last year’s merger of Morton Fraser and MacRoberts, has been reappointed to provide the Edinburgh administration with general property legal services for the next two years, with the option to extend the contract for a further two.
The contract will see the firm supply a full range of legal services to Scottish and UK ministers relating to land acquisition and sale, management and disposal of interests in land and property.
Morton Fraser MacRoberts has a long-standing relationship with the Scottish Government and has advised on a number of high-profile property transactions in recent years, including leases for the new headquarters of both the Scottish Prison Service and Transport Scotland.
Amy Entwistle, lead partner for delivering the contract, said: “The Scottish Government is a valued client of the firm, and we are delighted to continue to provide expert legal advice in relation to its property portfolio building upon our established and strong relationship as trusted advisers.
“Following the recent merger of Morton Fraser and MacRoberts, this is a really exciting opportunity for our enhanced team to deliver first-class service on a wide range of public sector property legal matters. We are looking forward to continuing our relationship with the Scottish Government over the coming years.”
Morton Fraser MacRoberts said its property team has advised on a number of high-profile real estate projects across Scotland and the UK over recent decades, handling matters relating to property development, investment, real estate finance, planning and environmental issues and landlord and tenant work.
Last month, the firm revealed a new move to new headquarters in Edinburgh, further to the merger of Morton Fraser and MacRoberts which was announced in September.
The newly merged firm announced it was moving to a Grade A space at 1 Haymarket Square from its current base at Quartermile.
It declared the new office will “provide the best possible working experience to staff”, adding that the open-plan office has been “purposely designed to facilitate an environment meaningful collaboration and in-person interaction between people and teams across the business”.
