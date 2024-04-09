The farmers lobbying organisation believes that the measures will have a financially damaging impact on farmers and growers, and is calling for a pause in the implementation until cost implications are fully understood.

Iain Brown, chair of NFU Scotland’s horticulture working group, who employs seasonal workers on his soft fruit and vegetable farm in Fife, said: “A proper industry consultation is urgently required. The welfare of the skilled people who come to Scotland to help produce the country’s food is important. Many horticulture producers have high numbers of workers who return to their businesses every year because they are so well valued.

“Paying the recruitment fees of workers could mean that many businesses are no longer commercially viable, and any loss in production will only drive food price inflation, and businesses are already dealing with extreme weather events and supply chain challenges”.

Round-up

A mixed, smaller consignment of hoggets at Ayr yesterday saw well-fleshed types easily sold to an average of 377p/kg and a peak of 476p/kg for Beltexes from Balcaimie or £221/head for Texels from Broadsheen. Cast sheep peaked at £211 for Texels from Kier with tups selling to £200 for a Beltex from Grassmillees. Mules sold to £157 for Merrick with Blackies making £129 for Hawhill.

Bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 292p/kg and sold to 332p/kg on two occasions, while heifers averaged 295p/kg and sold to 334p/kg, again twice. Hoggs dropped on the week but still averaged an impressive 390p/kg and sold to £225/head for Suffolks or 446p/kg for Beltexes, while cast sheep averaged £143/head and sold to £240 for a Texel ewe. And light ewes sold to £119/head for North Country Cheviots.

Prime beef-bred heifers at Lanark rose by 14p on the week to average 315p/kg and sold to 344p/kg for a Limousin, while beef-bred bullocks rose by 22p on the week to average 268p/kg. Cast beef cows jumped by 8p on the week to an average of 202p/kg, while dairy cows dropped at the same rate to an average of 158p/kg. Prime hoggets again met with strong demand, averaging 384p/kg and sold to 457p/kg, while cast ewes rose by £14 on the week to an average of £130/head and sold to £282 for a Texel. And Blackies sold to £151/head.