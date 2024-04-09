The Lib Dem MSP also said he is "confident" the Scottish Parliament will back his legislation when it comes before it for a vote, adding "robust safeguards" are included in the Bill.

However, to date no single member of the Scottish Cabinet has come forward to say they will definitely back it.

The Herald contacted all senior members of government after it was confirmed last month that they would be allowed to vote with their conscience and without party influence.

First Minister Humza Yousaf previously said he had concerns about the bill and in an interview last autumn said his opposition had hardened since speaking with disability campaigners.

Transport secretary Fiona Hyslop and external affairs secretary Angus Robertson gave the strongest indications to The Herald that they may consider supporting the bill.

An aide to Ms Hyslop said she was minded to vote for it if it contained sufficient safeguards.

"As you will be aware the bill has just been published, and I understand Ms Hyslop plans to read and study the detail of the text prior to making a final judgement as to whether to support it," a the staff member told The Herald.

"She has taken the time to meet organisations on both sides of the debate as well as hearing the views of constituents who have written to her on this matter.

"I understand that if upon reading and studying the text of the Bill, and it is much tighter in scope and safeguards, that she is currently minded to support it at Stage One."

Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur's Member's Bill would allow competent terminally ill adults to request assistance to end their lives.Photo PA.

Mr Robertson said: "I am in favour of the proposal in principle and await publication of the legislation to give it more detailed consideration”.

Most members of the Cabinet did not respond to The Herald's request to find out their position on the bill.

Those who did not give a response to two requests, the first before Holyrood broke for recess, and the second yesterday were Deputy First Minister Shona Robison, health secretary Neil Gray, education secretary Jenny Gilruth and Màiri McAllan, cabinet secretary for wellbeing economy, net zero and energy.

Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon, social justice secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville and justice secretary Angela Constance also failed to respond to The Herald's request.

Two junior SNP ministers Richard Lochhead and Paul McLennan said they would be backing the Mr McArthur's bill.

Mr Lochhead, minister for small business, innovation, tourism and trade, told The Herald: "“I’ll be voting for it and have done every time it has come before Parliament.

“I believe in dignity in death as well as life and for people to have autonomy over how they die as well as how they live their lives.

“Over the years I have been contacted by many constituents that have expressed their support for such legislation.”

Housing minister Mr McLennan said: "At stage 1, I would vote for the bill."

Local government minister Joe Fitzpatrick said: "I am minded to support but obviously need to see the detail of the proposal."

An aide to agriculture minister Jim Fairlie said that Mr Fairlie was is "currently undecided and is still very much listening to both sides of the debate".

Emma Roddick, minister for equalities, migration and refugees, has previously told The Herald she would oppose the bill.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross last week became the third leader of the main parties to say he would oppose the proposals when they come to a vote in Holyrood later this year.

Mr Ross joined Mr Yousaf and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar in saying they have concerns about the plans.

Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater and Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton will vote for the bill. The former party had made assisted dying proposals a manifesto committee at the 2021 Holyrood elections.

A consultation by Mr McArthur ahead of publication of his Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill found 76% of the 14,038 people who took part fully support such a change, with another 2% partially supporting it.

With Holyrood likely to vote on the proposals later this year, it will be the third time MSPs have considered the issue - with two previous attempts to change the law overwhelmingly defeated.

Mr McArthur said last month MSPs will "want to look closely at the detail and consider the compelling evidence supporting a change in the law", but he added: "I'm confident Parliament will back my proposals to give terminally ill adults the choice they need."

His bill sets out plans to give people over the age of 16 with an advanced terminal illness the option of requesting an assisted death.

They would have to have the mental capacity to make such a request, which would have to be made voluntarily without them being coerced.

Two doctors would have to be satisfied of the patient's condition, and also that they have not been pressurised into their decision.

Only people who have lived in Scotland for at least a year would be allowed to make such a request. The bill also sets out a mandatory 14-day "reflection" period between a qualifying patient making a request and being given the necessary medication.

At this point, a medical professional would make a final check on the patient's capacity.