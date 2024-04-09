The agent said the Haven Bar & Restaurant occupies a "highly prominent" trading location next to the harbour.

"The business has been looked after and loved by our clients for the last 21 year and is ready to be taken to the next level by new enthusiastic owners."

"The business has been in our clients’ hands for the last 21 years, during which time our clients have developed a much-loved bar and restaurant offering welcoming hospitality as well as a capitalising on the plentiful seafood larder the East Neuk is famous for.

"Our clients now feel the time is right to hand over the reins to a younger and equally enthusiastic team to harness the obvious potential of the business."

The agent added: "The ground floor remains an obvious avenue for new owners to make an immediate impression, this area is currently underutilised by the current owner and it is thought the conversion of this part of the business to a coffee shop or ice cream parlour would work well on a compatible basis with the first floor operation.

"The village of Cellardyke occupies a prominent harbourside location in the picturesque East Neuk of Fife.

"Lying immediately to the east of the town of Anstruther, the village is an attractive warren of narrow streets opening up to a historic 16th century harbour."

Cornerstone said: "The East Neuk is a charming colletion of small fishing villages dotted on the southern Fife coast extending from St Monans to the beautiful village of Crail on the most easterly tip of Fife. Cellardyke occupies a central location in the East Neuk, located close to Anstruther and Pittenweem.

"The golfing mecca and university town of St Andrews lies nine miles to the northeast while, the city of Dundee can be accessed within a comfortable 30-minute drive.

"This area also boasts many holiday homes and cottages as well as caravan parks that swell the population, especially during the spring, summer and autumn months."

Cornerstone Business Agents said the freehold is available at a guide price of £420,000.