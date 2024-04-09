It has been reported that many people were evacuated as palls of smoke drifted from the fire at the Fenix Battery Recycling plant.

Police advised residents in the North Ayrshire town to stay indoors and keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Crews are currently in attendance at a fire at a recycling centre in Kilwinning.

The nearby Pryde of Playz community centre opened its doors through the night to provide shelter, tea and coffee for anyone displaced.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said there were still four fire engines and a height appliance at the scene at 6.30am on Tuesday.

There were no reports of any casualties.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Byrehill Road in Kilwinning is closed due to an ongoing fire at a recycling centre in Byrehill Place.

"Emergency services are in attendance.

"As a precaution, officers are advising local residents to remain indoors and keep their windows and doors closed as they deal with the incident."