The fire has broken out at the battery recycling plant around this location, according to police.

Video footage has shown smoke billowing from around the Pennyburn area with "popping and explosions" also heard from a distance.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson has confirmed that crews are still at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.05pm on Monday, April 8 to reports of a building on fire at Byrehill Place, Kilwinning.

“Operations control mobilised six fire appliances and one height vehicle to the area where firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting a recycling centre.

“There are no reported casualties at this time and crews are still at the scene.”

Video credit: Alex Turner

Police Scotland have confirmed that the road around the location has been closed as a result of the blaze.

Those living nearby are also being advised to stay indoors and close all doors and windows.

A force spokesperson said: "Byrehill Road in Kilwinning is closed due to an ongoing fire at a recycling centre in Byrehill Place.

"Emergency services are in attendance. As a precaution, officers are advising local residents to remain indoors and keep their windows and doors closed as they deal with the incident."

More when we have it.