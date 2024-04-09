FIRE crews are currently in attendance at a large building fire in Kilwinning.
Emergency services were called to the scene around Byrehill Place shortly after 10pm on Monday, April 8.
The fire has broken out at the battery recycling plant around this location, according to police.
Video footage has shown smoke billowing from around the Pennyburn area with "popping and explosions" also heard from a distance.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson has confirmed that crews are still at the scene.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.05pm on Monday, April 8 to reports of a building on fire at Byrehill Place, Kilwinning.
“Operations control mobilised six fire appliances and one height vehicle to the area where firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting a recycling centre.
“There are no reported casualties at this time and crews are still at the scene.”
Video credit: Alex Turner
Police Scotland have confirmed that the road around the location has been closed as a result of the blaze.
Those living nearby are also being advised to stay indoors and close all doors and windows.
A force spokesperson said: "Byrehill Road in Kilwinning is closed due to an ongoing fire at a recycling centre in Byrehill Place.
"Emergency services are in attendance. As a precaution, officers are advising local residents to remain indoors and keep their windows and doors closed as they deal with the incident."
More when we have it.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here