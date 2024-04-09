Emergency services were called to Morgan Street in Dundee on January 10 after reports that a man had fallen from a window.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment for serious injuries. He died a week later on Wednesday, January 17.

Police Scotland said the 36-year-old man is due to appear in Dundee Sheriff Court today, Tuesday, 9 April, 2024.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Last week, the force confirmed a 38-year-old woman had been charged with culpable homicide on Thursday, April 4, in connection with the incident.

A 50-year-old man and 41-year-old woman had previously been arrested and charged with abduction and extortion.