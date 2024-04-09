A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with abduction and extortion following an incident where a man died after falling from a block of flats on Morgan Street, Dundee.

Three others were previously arrested and charged following the same incident.

Emergency services were called to Morgan Street in Dundee on January 10 after reports that a man had fallen from a window.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment for serious injuries. He died a week later on Wednesday, January 17.

Police Scotland said the 36-year-old man is due to appear in Dundee Sheriff Court today, Tuesday, 9 April, 2024.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Last week, the force confirmed a 38-year-old woman had been charged with culpable homicide on Thursday, April 4, in connection with the incident.

A 50-year-old man and 41-year-old woman had previously been arrested and charged with abduction and extortion.