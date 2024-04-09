Veteran Scottish actor James Cosmo is to take part in a stretch of intimate events this month for an in depth show about his life and career.
Famous for iconic roles in Braveheart, Game of Thrones and Trainspotting, the Glasgow born actor will appear live on stage across four venues in Scotland.
Starting at the Beacon Art Centre in Greenock, the 76-year-old is still a working actor and will tell audiences anecdotes from his 60 years in showbusiness, from his beginnings in Clydebank to starring alongside Mel Gibson on the big screen.
The event will also be hosted in Perth this month, and Glasgow and Ayr in early May.
Lesley Davidson, co-director of Beacon Arts Centre, said the venue is ‘thrilled’ to be having an on-screen presence as important as Cosmo.
She said: “The Beacon champions the very best of Scottish talent and we are thrilled to be bringing James Cosmo to Inverclyde to offer our audiences a special night with such an important figure in our country’s screen history.
"It is sure to be a fascinating evening and audiences are encouraged to book early to avoid missing out.
“Bringing such iconic Scottish figures to our stage is sure to inspire and entertain audiences.
“Our work to bring established stars runs alongside our mission to showcase up and coming talent as we continue with our journey to light up lives through the power of the arts.”
Crowds will be able will be able to put their own questions to the star, with VIP meet-and-greet tickets also available.
Those who are in attendance for just the event will be able to hear first hand how James brought to life some of the most iconic characters in cinema history, Campbell in Braveheart to Game of Throne’s Lord Commander of the Nights Watch Jeor Mormont.
The actor will also speak about the challenges and joys of working in the entertainment industry, as well as the secrets behind the craft of acting.
The dates and venues for an evening with James Cosmo are:
