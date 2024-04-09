READ MORE: Police Scotland need to be police and not social workers

The animal was taken for veterinary treatment but later died.

Inspector Andy Bushell said: “This was a sickening act that caused the death of a family pet and our thoughts are with the cat’s owners.

“Cats are legally protected from cruelty and this offence potentially also breaches the terms of being a licenced weapon holder so it is vital that we find who was responsible.

“We are asking anyone with information that could help us trace the person responsible to come forward.

“We would also like to speak to anyone with information about any other similar incidents in the area.”



Anyone who can help should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1815 of Sunday, 7 April, 2024.