Late last year West Coast Railways lost a high court challenge against the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), which had ordered it to fit central locking to the train's hinged doors.

An exemption had previously been granted for the Jacobite Express, but was turned down last year.

Businesses say the latest suspension came with little advance warning and has led to cancelled bookings, with Mallaig at the end of the line hit particularly hard.

Ms Forbes has called for a solution to be found as a matter of urgency, as well as urging people to visit the town on normal ScotRail services.

She told The National: “This is an exemption that has been granted on an extraordinary basis for the last few years and businesses are very conflicted because they think that, ultimately, we shouldn’t be dependent on one major business that may or may not receive an exemption at the last minute.

"That makes it a very uncertain environment in which to operate.

"They would far rather have that guarantee and so it is incumbent on WCR and the ORR to recognise just how impactful this is and to figure out a solution for next year that doesn’t depend on last minute changes which is no way to run a business, let alone manage a small town.

"This will have a huge impact unless we get the message out that Mallaig is still open.

“Most businesses will tell you their busiest points are when the steam engine comes in. The timetable used to allow for hospitality businesses to serve lunch and dinner and the whole village was just chock-a-block with people.

“So this will have a huge impact. One business told me that their business over Easter was down about 30%.

“The big challenge is that this comes at the same time as ferry disruption and many people see Mallaig as a thoroughfare – people come on the train and go on the ferry. So when one of those routes is disrupted it’s tough, when both are, Mallaig feels very quiet.

“The key message that businesses want to put out there is that Mallaig is still open for business. ScotRail trains run to and from Mallaig, they are very comfortable and ScotRail are trying to improve their marketing to remind people there are other ways of travelling. Mallaig is beautiful, so please visit.”