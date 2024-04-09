An "unopposed" pub in a village that hosts up to ten festivals a year has been brought to market for sale.
Christie & Co is handling the sale of Tarbert’s only pub, The Corner House Bar, in Argyll and Bute.
"Centrally located in the village, The Corner House benefits from a yearly influx of tourists throughout the summer, as well as visitors making their way to the Whisky Isle using the Islay ferry service," the agent said.
"Being the only pub in the village, The Corner House is also very popular with locals for its varied offering of malt whisky, drafts, spirits and wines and for its live music, showing live sport and pool."
Tony Spence, associate director at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: "This is a great opportunity to acquire an easily managed, well-performing ‘wet-led’ public house in Tarbert.
"The property has been owned by our clients for over 30 years and has come to the market as the existing management looks to retire.
"Tarbert is a real festival hotspot and hosts up to 10 festivals a year, normally beginning in May and ending around December."
Popeyes to open in new city following 18 hour queues at Scottish launch
A US fried chicken chain is preparing for its Aberdeen opening day next week following a Scottish launch last year which created queues of over 18 hours.
Popeyes has announced Monday, April 15 as the the official opening date for its Union Street location, with plans to mark the occasion with a series of giveaways including a years worth of free chicken sandwiches for the first three customers in line. The firm previously revealed plans to open a third Scottish branch on Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street later this year.
Ferguson 'fiasco' ferry Glen Rosa due to launch on the Clyde
The long-awaited launch of a second ferry built at the nationalised shipyard in Port Glasgow is taking place today.
MV Glen Rosa was due to slide down the slipway and enter the Clyde for the first time at 1:30pm. The ferry is years overdue with the project to construct two vessels at Ferguson Marine millions of pounds over budget.
