Police advised residents in the North Ayrshire town to stay indoors and keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said there were still four fire appliances at the scene at 2pm on Tuesday.

WATCH: Smoke billows in Pennyburn as fire crews battle large building fire

There were no reports of any casualties.

Commenting on the fire, John McKenzie, Scottish Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union said: "Our members have been at the scene of this fire since last night.

"They have been doing a fantastic job at a challenging incident preventing the spread of the fire and keeping the public safe."