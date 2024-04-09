Actor and yoga teacher Kirsty Paterson, 29, who became a viral hit after pictures emerged of her as a sad Oompa Loompa at the “immersive” £35-a-ticket experience, will be the star of the California event.

Attendees are invited to “step into a world of pure imagination at Willy’s Chocolate Experience Los Angeles as chocolate memes come to life” at a “nondescript” warehouse in California, where two free Jelly Beans will be given per 44-dollar (around £35) ticket on April 28.

Ms Paterson was billed as a “notorious Scottish Oompa Loompa”, and will take part in a Q&A session.

The Glasgow event, hosted by House of Illuminati and businessman Billy Coull, was shut down after just half a day when police were called by angry parents, but Ms Paterson won a horde of fans and became an internet sensation in the aftermath.

The American version has adopted the name, but Ms Paterson said this was done as a joke.

Guests will be welcomed to “a plethora of enchanting attractions” in downtown LA, including DJ sets and film screenings, as well as getting to meet Ms Paterson, who was described as having a “heart of gold”.

Halston Bruce, an event producer in Los Angeles, told the Daily Record: “There will be a meet and greet experience in Los Angeles with tongue-in-cheek versions of the original Glasgow Wonka experience.

“This event will include live music, DJs and food vendors, and will be celebrating her humour and wit as she has demonstrated in all of the live news interviews.”