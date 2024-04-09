The ferry and its sister vessel the Glen Sannox are now some six years late and will cost around three times the original price of £97 million.

MV Glen Rosa, previously known as Hull 802, is a 102-metre dual fuel vessel which will be capable of operating on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and marine gas oil (MGO).

When complete, it will have the capacity to carry up to 852 passengers plus at least 127 cars or 16 heavy goods vehicles, or a combination of both.

READ MORE: Ministers under fire over ‘ferry chaos’ as CalMac boss steps down

It is due to be delivered by September 2025 and will serve Arran on the Ardrossan to Brodick route.

The former head of the shipyard, David Tydeman, was sacked last month over “performance-related issues”, as further delays to the ferries were expected.

Following the firing of Mr Tydeman, the chief executive of state-owned ferry operator CalMac, Robbie Drummond, was also removed from his post this week.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said ministers did not order the sackings.

Glen Rosa will undergo trials before its handover (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

He told the PA news agency: “No, these are independent decisions by the board.

“We expect there to be a laser-like focus on delivery for our island communities.”

He said he has full confidence in Mr Hobbs – the current head of CMAL.

He added: “Any decisions around the management are for the board of these organisations to make.

READ MORE: Scots ferry firm admits 'material uncertainty' over future

“Our direction – from myself, from Mairi McAllan and the Transport Cabinet Secretary Fiona Hyslop – is very clear.

“Focused on delivery, and that’s really crucial not just for the Government and for the organisations involved, but importantly for the island communities we seek to serve.”

The GMB Scotland union said the launch of the Glen Rosa must herald a new era for Ferguson Marine.

Gary Cook, GMB Scotland senior organiser in engineering, said: “The sight of such a ship being launched into the Clyde is a too rare reminder of this river’s proud shipbuilding heritage.

“This yard and these workers can help ensure that heritage is protected for future generations of shipbuilders but only with the support of ministers.

MV Glen Rosa is launched at Ferguson Marine Port Glasgow shipyard (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

“No one, apart from the islanders, wanted these ferries finished more than the workforce, who have been blameless in this sorry process but been used as a political punchbag for far too long.”

He also called for the contract for seven small ferries for CalMac to be awarded to the yard urgently to give certainty to the workforce and protect the skills at the yard.

Mr Cook said: “The Scottish Government must commit to building the small ferries at Fergusons to create a pipeline of work that will ensure shipbuilding on the Clyde continues for generations to come.”

Beth Atkinson, a qualified welder who completed her apprenticeship at the yard, smashed a special bottling of Ardgowan blended malt whisky off the hull to launch the ferry.

John Petticrew, the shipyard’s interim chief executive, said: “This is a proud day for the shipyard, the people of Inverclyde and every individual who has supported Ferguson Marine reach this landmark moment.

READ MORE: Four ferries being built for Calmac in Turkey 'on time and on budget'

“MV Glen Rosa is the 363rd vessel launched on the Clyde under the Ferguson Marine name. At around 3,000 tonnes, she is considerably heavier than her sister vessel MV Glen Sannox was at launch and sets a new record for the yard in terms of weight at launch.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the delivery of the two new ferries, following the success of MV Glen Sannox’s sea trials in February and last week. This demonstrates the hard work being done by everyone at the yard to complete both ferries as soon as possible.

“MV Glen Rosa will now take her place at the quayside, at the spot Glen Sannox recently vacated, so that her internal fit out can continue.”

Scotland’s Wellbeing Economy Secretary Mairi McAllan, who attended the launch, said: “This is an important milestone for the shipyard and, importantly, provides an opportunity to recognise the workers who have contributed to the building of the MV Glen Rosa.

“I was pleased to be able to join such an important event for the community, and look forward to seeing Glen Rosa enter service next year and provide vital lifeline services for our island communities.”

Asked about potential further delays to the already years-late and over-budget ferries, Mairi McAllan told the PA news agency she expected an update from the board next week.

“In respect to the potential delays, the new management team were clear to me that they wanted to interrogate some of what was underpinning that,” she said.

“They’re now doing that and I’m expecting an update next week.”