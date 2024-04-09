Bru was first opened as a solo venture from ex-Ziques assistant manage Bradley Potteron, who introduced the West End to South African cuisine with a playful Glasgow twist inspired by his heritage.

This included the likes of Bunny Chow served in a Morton's Roll or a boerewors sausage stack topped with eggs sourced from Corrie Mains farm.

READ MORE: Dundee takeaway favourite celebrates supermarket coup

Announcing plans to move on from the business last year, Mr Potteron said: "This last year of Bru has been the best but hardest of my life.

"I have loved getting to know each and every one of you and have been overwhelmed by the love and support.

"However, running Bru has come at the cost of time with my family, which has been especially hard having just welcomed a new addition.

"Having reflected on what’s important, I am passing on the keys of Bru."

New owners have since introduced a menu of 'gastro pub classics' and carried out redecorating work in preparation for the 'grand opening' of the Birdhouse Bar & Kitchen.

READ MORE: Scottish venues in the running to be crowned UK's 'Pub & Bar of the Year'

Confirming the final stage in the rebrand, a statement said: "Bru’s last day of trading will be Sunday April, 7.

"Massive thanks to all our customers over the past few months who will already know of our plan for the rebrand.

"The Birdhouse Bar & Kitchen will arrive Thursday, April 10 from 4pm.

"Get booking now to try the best the West End has to offer".

For further updates, find the Birdhouse Bar & Kitchen on social media here.