A “high-performing” hotel on an island described as one of Scotland’s most popular tourist destinations has been put on the market.
CBRE has been instructed to handle the sale of a four-star 21-room hotel and additional self-catering property on the island known as “Scotland in miniature”.
The agent is presenting The Douglas Hotel and The Shorehouse, both overlooking Brodick Bay, enjoying sweeping views across the Firth of Clyde, and a short walk from the Calmac ferry terminal.
The island, with a population of 5,000, has around 400,000 visitors a year.
READ MORE: Only pub in 'idyllic' festival hotspot village brought to market for sale
“The hotel was purchased in 2008 by the current owner, who invested £8m refurbishing the hotel to a hugely impressive standard, beyond what is normally experienced on the Scottish Islands,” the agent said.
“The result is a visually impressive red sandstone hotel situated on a prime 1.8-acre site on the sea front at Brodick, widely acknowledged as the capital of the Isle of Arran.
“The high standard of the hotel has been subsequently recognised with the Hotel being voted The Scottish Boutique Hotel of the Year in 2020, whilst it regularly receives five-star reviews on all large booking and travel sites.”
READ MORE: Pub in 'prominent' main street location for sale
CBRE also said: “The Douglas Hotel is conveniently located overlooking Brodick Bay with easy access to the ferry terminal generating significant passing trade, particularly for the food and beverage services.”
It has a 50-cover restaurant, 60-seat bar and large outdoor terrace that accounts for over 60% of turnover.
READ MORE: 'Much-loved' village restaurant and bar for sale
The restaurant and bar are popular with both hotel guests and visitors and generate significant business for the hotel, whilst providing a strong income stream from locals during the off-season.
The opportunity includes the Shorehouse, a 13-bedroom self-catering property “suitable for the more budget-conscious traveller, also available via separate negotiation”.
CBRE said the original building was constructed in 1782, providing accommodation for acquaintances of the Duke of Hamilton and was converted to a hotel in 1852.
It was also the base for prospective submarine commanding officers while completing their rigorous training on the Royal Navy’s "Perisher Course".
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here