The agent is presenting The Douglas Hotel and The Shorehouse, both overlooking Brodick Bay, enjoying sweeping views across the Firth of Clyde, and a short walk from the Calmac ferry terminal.

The island, with a population of 5,000, has around 400,000 visitors a year.

READ MORE: Only pub in 'idyllic' festival hotspot village brought to market for sale

“The hotel was purchased in 2008 by the current owner, who invested £8m refurbishing the hotel to a hugely impressive standard, beyond what is normally experienced on the Scottish Islands,” the agent said.

Clockwise: The shore, the view, Douglas Hotel, The Shorehouse (Image: CBRE)

“The result is a visually impressive red sandstone hotel situated on a prime 1.8-acre site on the sea front at Brodick, widely acknowledged as the capital of the Isle of Arran.

“The high standard of the hotel has been subsequently recognised with the Hotel being voted The Scottish Boutique Hotel of the Year in 2020, whilst it regularly receives five-star reviews on all large booking and travel sites.”

READ MORE: Pub in 'prominent' main street location for sale

CBRE also said: “The Douglas Hotel is conveniently located overlooking Brodick Bay with easy access to the ferry terminal generating significant passing trade, particularly for the food and beverage services.”

It has a 50-cover restaurant, 60-seat bar and large outdoor terrace that accounts for over 60% of turnover.

READ MORE: 'Much-loved' village restaurant and bar for sale

The restaurant and bar are popular with both hotel guests and visitors and generate significant business for the hotel, whilst providing a strong income stream from locals during the off-season.

The opportunity includes the Shorehouse, a 13-bedroom self-catering property “suitable for the more budget-conscious traveller, also available via separate negotiation”.

CBRE said the original building was constructed in 1782, providing accommodation for acquaintances of the Duke of Hamilton and was converted to a hotel in 1852.

It was also the base for prospective submarine commanding officers while completing their rigorous training on the Royal Navy’s "Perisher Course".