A yellow warning for rain will come into force between 9am and 10pm on Wednesday covering western areas of Scotland, with forecasters warning of problems on the roads and possible delays on public transport.

The wet weather comes after a prolonged spell of rain and follows the impact of Storm Kathleen at the weekend.

As of 7am on Wednesday morning, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) had 14 flood alerts and six of the more serious flood warnings in place.

Sepa flood alerts with warnings in the South (Image: Sepa)

Alerts have been issued for a wide area, ranging from Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City and Argyll and Bute through to Ayrshire and Arran, Edinburgh and Lothians, Central Scotland and the Scottish Borders.

Flood warnings have been put in place for much of Dumfries and Galloway.

Pascal Lardet, SEPA’s Flood Duty Manager, said on Tuesday night: “There is potential for flooding from rivers and surface water across southern, central and north-eastern parts of Scotland today and tomorrow due to persistent and heavy rain. Further heavy rain is also forecast in western areas tomorrow (Wednesday), with coastal impacts likely in the Solway Firth.

“This may cause isolated property flooding as well as flooding of roads and disruption to travel. People living in affected areas are advised to plan journeys in advance. Don’t walk or drive through flood water as there may be hidden hazards.

“There is also a continued risk of coastal flooding impacts across the Solway Firth, Western Isles and along the east coast due to a period of high spring tides and some moderate wave surge, which will abate after Wednesday.

The Met Office weather warning covers the West (Image: Met Office)

He advised: “Take care on exposed coasts as wave overtopping and spray can cause flooding on causeways, coastal paths and roads.

“We have issued regional Flood Alerts and local Flood Warnings and continue to work with the Met Office to monitor the situation 24/7. Stay up to date by checking Alerts and Warnings in force now for your area, and follow Met Office updates for weather impacts.”