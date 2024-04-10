Deacon Blue and Admiral Fallow are among the acts who will perform at a concert to raise money for the people of Gaza in Glasgow next month.
More than 30,000 people have been killed since Israel launched an offensive on the occupied enclave in response to the October 7 terror attacks.
The UN, international aid organizations, and relief workers have warned of mass starvation in the strip, with the north of Gaza on the brink of famine.
A partial Israeli withdrawal and a fresh round of ceasefire talks have raised hopes that fighting could soon end, but many in the Palestinian territory are displaced and starving.
On May 1, a number of Scots artists will perform at the Glasgow Gig for Gaza at the Royal Concert Hall.
All profits from the concert will go to the British charity Medical Aid for Palestinians, a recognised organisation formed 37 years ago to provide medical services in the West Bank, Gaza and to advocate for Palestinians' rights to health and dignity.
Performers include Deacon Blue, known for hits such as 'Dignity' and 'Real Gone Kid' and folk band Capercaillie.
They'll be joined by the likes of Admiral Fallow, James Grant, Siobhan Miller, Rura, Duncan Chisholm and Ross Ainslie.
Award winning Scottish poets Jim Mackintosh and Julie MacNeill will read poetry from their own repertoire, along with new work from poets still currently in Gaza.
Lorraine McIntosh of Deacon Blue said: “Since the awful events of October 7th we have looked on in growing horror at the destruction of Gaza and its infrastructure and the senseless death of over 30,000 innocent people. The only thing we can do to help in any small way is to raise money.
“With the destruction of practically all medical facilities in Gaza, we have chosen to support the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians who have a long history of delivering emergency healthcare to the people on the ground in Gaza where help is needed most.
“Our decision in no way lessons our horror at what happened on October 7th, and we join millions around the world in calling for an immediate cease fire and the release of all hostages.”
Donald Shaw of Capercaillie said: “Capercaillie performed in the West Bank, Palestine back in the late 80s as part of a Middle East tour. We felt honoured to be welcomed by such wonderful people full of pride in their culture and resilience in the face of conflict. Performing on this gig for Gaza alongside these great artists on May 1st to raise even a modest offering feels like the least we can do to show our support in their hour of need.”
Tickets for the concert are available here
