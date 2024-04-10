Glasgow-based builder Briar Homes has landed a multi-million pound funding package to develop a pipeline of 310 new high-efficiency homes at sites throughout Scotland.
The financing includes an initial £5 million revolving credit facility from Bank of Scotland along with an additional £2.3m of equity from social impact investor Housing Growth Partnership (HGP). The equity is part of a wider £14m commitment between Briar Homes under HGP’s regional growth initiative programme.
The funds will initially be used to accelerate work on three sites in Howwood, Wishaw, and Garthamlock. Further sites have been identified at Barrhead, Gladsmuir and Kennoway.
READ MORE: Glasgow housebuilder secures £10m backing for 400 new homes
Construction has already started on 10 four-bedroom family homes in Howwood, with a further 22 private homes suitable for first time buyers at Tillycairn, Garthamlock also underway. Work on a further 27 private homes, again suitable for first time buyers, and 45 affordable homes will soon begin in Newmains, Wishaw.
At Barrhead the group is looking to build 39 homes designed for families, while Gladsmuir, near Haddington, will comprise a mix of 27 private and seven affordable homes aimed at families and retirement downsizers.
Kennoway is a substantially larger site in Fife where the developer is looking to deliver 140 homes to undersupplied first time buyers and families.
“Addressing the Scottish housing market’s supply and affordability challenges remains a key priority for Briar Homes, but we can’t do it alone," managing director Paul Kelly said.
"The overwhelming support of Bank of Scotland and the Housing Growth Partnership working together provides us with exactly the financing springboard needed to accelerate a range of much needed new homes across the country catered towards families and those taking their first steps on the housing ladder."
READ MORE: Scotland in grip of a ‘housing emergency’, industry experts warn
Briar Homes is a subsidiary of AS Homes (Scotland) Limited, a family-run builder that has delivered more than 400 affordable homes to the housing association market during the last two years. The group works in conjunction with HGP – an investor backed by Lloyds Banking Group and Homes England – to help address housing affordability by increasing the number of new homes built in the UK by small and medium-sized builders.
“Briar Homes are a trusted long-term partner of HGP and we are delighted to continue to support the business growth plans through our Regional Growth Initiative, which enables HGP to support both Briar’s current sites and those coming through its planning pipeline," investment director Colin Bennett said.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here