A landmark hotel that was once home to an acclaimed furniture manufacturer has been sold.
The 21-room Victoria Hotel was converted into a hotel in 1948 after being the home of Alexander Henry McIntosh, founder of the business famed for its teak sideboards, tables and chairs.
The Kirkcaldy hotel is popular with golfing parties as well as local leisure and wedding and event trade.
Agent Drysdale and Company said: "The Victoria Hotel in Kirkcaldy has successfully sold to Ivan Haggart off the asking price of £895,000.
"We wish Ivan all the best with this Hotel, which has been a popular location for events and weddings."
The agent said earlier: "The hotel has a good mix of leisure and corporate clients and the wider region is popular with golfers with numerous championship grade links courses within easy reach including St Andrews, Kingsbarns, LevenLinks, Dumbarnie and Ladybank.
“The hotel is very well known locally as a wedding venue, with the function room able to cater for 120 guests.
"The function room is separate from the lounge bar and dining room and so private events can be catered for in addition to the day-to-day running of the hotel business for hotel guests or drop-in customers."
