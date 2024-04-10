The Kirkcaldy hotel is popular with golfing parties as well as local leisure and wedding and event trade.

Agent Drysdale and Company said: "The Victoria Hotel in Kirkcaldy has successfully sold to Ivan Haggart off the asking price of £895,000.



"We wish Ivan all the best with this Hotel, which has been a popular location for events and weddings."

The agent said earlier: "The hotel has a good mix of leisure and corporate clients and the wider region is popular with golfers with numerous championship grade links courses within easy reach including St Andrews, Kingsbarns, LevenLinks, Dumbarnie and Ladybank.

“The hotel is very well known locally as a wedding venue, with the function room able to cater for 120 guests.

"The function room is separate from the lounge bar and dining room and so private events can be catered for in addition to the day-to-day running of the hotel business for hotel guests or drop-in customers."

Edinburgh bank reports record customer numbers

Hampden & Co has declared its maiden dividend after client numbers rose to a record high during a year of profit, lending and deposit growth.

The Edinburgh-based private bank, which opened its doors in 2015 and caters for affluent customers, said its client roster increased by 19% to 5,598 in 2023, highlighting demand for its personalised banking and bespoke lending following introductions from existing clients, professional advisers, and mortgage brokers. It also saw customers join from other private and mainstream high-street banks.

Historic hotel built by duke on famous Scottish island brought to market

A “high-performing” hotel on an island described as one of Scotland’s most popular tourist destinations has been put on the market.

CBRE has been instructed to handle the sale of a four-star 21-room hotel and additional self-catering property on the island known as “Scotland in miniature”. The agent is presenting The Douglas Hotel and The Shorehouse, both overlooking Brodick Bay, enjoying sweeping views across the Firth of Clyde, and a short walk from the Calmac ferry terminal.