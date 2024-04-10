Emergency service remain at the scene of the council-run facility in the East End of the city.

Police said enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.40am on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 we were made aware that the body of a man had been discovered at a recycling centre on Easter Queenslie Road, Glasgow.



“Emergency services are at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

Glasgow City Council confirmed that the recycling is closed to the public amid the police investigation.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Due to a police incident, our Queenslie household waste recycling centre is currently closed to the public.

“Residents hoping to dispose of their household waste are asked to use an alternative waste centre while this incident is ongoing.

“We will update our social media when it is appropriate to re-open the waste centre.

“As this is a police incident, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”