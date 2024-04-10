Pictured: Old Course Hotel executive chef, Coalin Finn (Image: Supplied)Originally from Kilkenny in Ireland, Finn first trained as a pastry chef before moving to Dubai to work and train.

A relocation to the UK followed as he took up a place in Gordon Ramsay's group at the Savoy Grill, before spending time at Pétrus.

Notably, the chef also worked for Claude Bosi at the two-Michelin-starred Hibiscus.

Of his new role, he said: "I am honoured to join the exceptional team at Old Course Hotel and to showcase my contemporary interpretation of Scottish cuisine.

“With St Andrews' rich culinary heritage and access to incredible local produce, I look forward to creating memorable dining experiences across the resort.”

Pictured: Finn will head up all kitchen functions across the resort’s eight restaurants and bars (Image: Supplied)

Committed to celebrating local Scottish cuisine, Finn’s new menus will showcase the area’s finest seasonal produce.

This month, a wellbeing-focused and predominantly plant-based menu will debut at the resort’s Spa Café, with dishes ranging from nutritious super-food and wild rice salads to green goddess sandwiches, roasted vegetables and chia puddings.

Elsewhere, at the Swilcan Loft and renovated West Deck, menus will focus on informal sharing options including Great Glen venison charcuterie platters and lobster rolls made using locally caught St Andrews Bay lobster.

Finn will also oversee the 3 AA Rosette awarded Road Hole Restaurant and “golf’s most famous pub”, the Jigger Inn.

Pictured: A predominantly plant-based menu will debut at the resort's Spa Cafe this month (Image: Supplied)

Phyllis Wilkie, general manager at Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Coalin Finn as our new executive chef at Old Course Hotel.

“His impressive background, innovative approach to cuisine, and commitment to sustainability align perfectly with our vision of offering extraordinary dining experiences”.

Owned by Kohler Co, Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa St Andrews is a luxury five-star property, with 175 bedrooms including 34 suites, offering views across the Fife coastline.

For more information, visit their website, here.