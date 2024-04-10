Residents in a Scottish town have been evacuated after a suspicious package was discovered at a property.

Emergency services were called to Kirk Wynd in Selkirk following a report of a suspicious package around 3:20pm on Wednesday. 

The discovery was made by workers from Scottish Borders Housing Association while the property was being cleared out following a recent eviction, BBC News reports. 

Police Scotland confirmed that a number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution. There are also closures in place on surrounding roads.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

A rest centre has been set up for those evacuated at Victoria Halls on Scotts Place in Selkirk, police confirmed.