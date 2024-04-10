The discovery was made by workers from Scottish Borders Housing Association while the property was being cleared out following a recent eviction, BBC News reports.

Emergency services are in attendance at Kirk Wynd, Selkirk following a report of a suspicious package found around 3.20pm.



A number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution. There are also closures in place on surrounding roads. The public is asked to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/FNNTzi97ep — Police Scotland Lothians & Scottish Borders (@PSOSLothBord) April 10, 2024

Police Scotland confirmed that a number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution. There are also closures in place on surrounding roads.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

A rest centre has been set up for those evacuated at Victoria Halls on Scotts Place in Selkirk, police confirmed.