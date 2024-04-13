A Glasgow businessman who hoped to raise millions for the NHS through advertising deals said he is "stumped" after potential backers dropped out.
Bobby Preston, 77, has been in talks with Scottish Government officials and major marketing agencies with a view to erecting digital billboards in hospital car parks.
He estimated that the initiative could generate around £2 million annually in extra revenue for the health service, with the potential to raise more if advertising was extended to brand sponsorship of NHS buildings.
Mr Preston, from Glasgow, said he was inspired to set up his company - Demographic Neurological Application Ltd - because he wanted to "give something back" to the NHS, which he credits with saving the life of his daughter, Emma, when she was born weighing less than 2Ibs at just 24 weeks in 1989.
She spent weeks in an incubator in neonatal intensive care and around six months in the special care baby unit at Yorkhill receiving oxygen treatment.
READ MORE:
- Inside the NHS: £1.2m for two locum psychiatrists? - that's the tip of the iceberg for NHS
- All capital building projects on hold amid NHS budget squeeze
- Why is it so hard for ScotGovt to admit the NHS recovery is failing?
The case was highlighted in the media because it was so unusual for such premature babies to survive at that time, and medics did not expect Emma to pull through.
Mr Preston, a married father-of-four who now has six grandchildren, said: "She survived, but even when she survived they told us 'well, she may be blind, she might not hear properly, she might not understand things properly'.
"But today she's got her degree, she's a schoolteacher now, she's a clever lassie and I'm very proud of her, so all of it was worthwhile."
He said he was struck that the estimated cost of his daughter's care was around £100,000, which exceeded the value of their family home in Jordanhill - at the time valued around £80,000.
"Saving Emma cost more than the home I lived in, and I was doing well. We lived good. So I really owe the NHS," he added.
Mr Preston previously worked in the food industry for more than 20 years, including exporting whisky to China.
He said he had always been interested in branching into advertising, but wanted to create a model which could raise funds for the NHS.
He held informal discussions with officials from the Scottish Government's Health Directorate, setting out his business proposal.
The Herald understands that the Scottish Government was willing to consider it if Mr Preston could put forward a "workable idea".
He initially approached advertising and billboard companies to gauge their interest in putting adverts in 10% of hospital parking bays, which was projected to raise around £12 million a year.
Feedback in 2023 indicated that the sector would prefer digital screens in traffic-facing NHS grounds - meaning that they would have to be erected, and the advertising space tendered to agencies.
Mr Preston estimated that this would generate around £2m a year, with 85% going to the NHS and a 15% cut - £300,000 - for his company.
If successful he hoped to extend operations into NHS England.
However, Mr Preston said in recent months the companies have backed out, offering no explanation except a reluctance to work with the NHS.
He said: "I don't know why they don't want to do this, it's beyond me.
"At a hospital like Gartnavel, you've got 10,000 staff alone - not counting the patients and visitors.
"These people would be viewing it every time they go into work, and every time they come out of work.
"All these people eat, they drink, they wash, they go on holiday, they use hotels, they use transport. So I don't understand it.
"I'm angry and somewhat miffed at what I consider to be the stupidity of it.
"I thought it would be a win-win. The advertisers can reach a large audience, and we raise money for the NHS. I'm just very disappointed."
Most of the companies contacted by the Herald did not respond, but some suggested they would not rule out advertising on billboards in NHS sites if digital screens were already available.
Alan Wilson, an emeritus professor of marketing at Strathclyde University, told the Herald that it could be "difficult to categorise" the target audience using a hospital which "makes it difficult to determine what messages will appeal to people in these circumstances".
He added that it was also likely that the controls on advertising around NHS sites would be limiting, such bans on alcohol, junk food, and gambling adverts.
Advertisers would also have to avoid any products that could be misconstrued as being endorsed by the NHS such as vitamins, baby foods, and potentially even cars "as the hospital may be trying to promote the use of public transport to their location".
Prof Wilson added: "These points tend to limit the potential advertisers to charities and national or local government services.
"These do not spend massive amounts on advertising and may already have some presence in the hospital setting with leaflets and posters.
"For other clients, providing money to fund wards, equipment, or something like Ronald McDonald Houses may be more effective at raising awareness and positive attitudes than advertising on NHS billboards."
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said they were unable to comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here