He estimated that the initiative could generate around £2 million annually in extra revenue for the health service, with the potential to raise more if advertising was extended to brand sponsorship of NHS buildings.

Mr Preston, from Glasgow, said he was inspired to set up his company - Demographic Neurological Application Ltd - because he wanted to "give something back" to the NHS, which he credits with saving the life of his daughter, Emma, when she was born weighing less than 2Ibs at just 24 weeks in 1989.

She spent weeks in an incubator in neonatal intensive care and around six months in the special care baby unit at Yorkhill receiving oxygen treatment.

The case was highlighted in the media because it was so unusual for such premature babies to survive at that time, and medics did not expect Emma to pull through.

Mr Preston, a married father-of-four who now has six grandchildren, said: "She survived, but even when she survived they told us 'well, she may be blind, she might not hear properly, she might not understand things properly'.

"But today she's got her degree, she's a schoolteacher now, she's a clever lassie and I'm very proud of her, so all of it was worthwhile."

He said he was struck that the estimated cost of his daughter's care was around £100,000, which exceeded the value of their family home in Jordanhill - at the time valued around £80,000.

"Saving Emma cost more than the home I lived in, and I was doing well. We lived good. So I really owe the NHS," he added.

Mr Preston previously worked in the food industry for more than 20 years, including exporting whisky to China.

He said he had always been interested in branching into advertising, but wanted to create a model which could raise funds for the NHS.

He held informal discussions with officials from the Scottish Government's Health Directorate, setting out his business proposal.

The Herald understands that the Scottish Government was willing to consider it if Mr Preston could put forward a "workable idea".

He initially approached advertising and billboard companies to gauge their interest in putting adverts in 10% of hospital parking bays, which was projected to raise around £12 million a year.

Mr Preston said he was 'deeply disappointed' that advertising agencies were backing out (Image: Colin Mearns/Herald&Times)

Feedback in 2023 indicated that the sector would prefer digital screens in traffic-facing NHS grounds - meaning that they would have to be erected, and the advertising space tendered to agencies.

Mr Preston estimated that this would generate around £2m a year, with 85% going to the NHS and a 15% cut - £300,000 - for his company.

If successful he hoped to extend operations into NHS England.

However, Mr Preston said in recent months the companies have backed out, offering no explanation except a reluctance to work with the NHS.

He said: "I don't know why they don't want to do this, it's beyond me.

"At a hospital like Gartnavel, you've got 10,000 staff alone - not counting the patients and visitors.

"These people would be viewing it every time they go into work, and every time they come out of work.

"All these people eat, they drink, they wash, they go on holiday, they use hotels, they use transport. So I don't understand it.

"I'm angry and somewhat miffed at what I consider to be the stupidity of it.

"I thought it would be a win-win. The advertisers can reach a large audience, and we raise money for the NHS. I'm just very disappointed."

The proposals would have seen digital billboards created across NHS sites (Image: Getty)

Most of the companies contacted by the Herald did not respond, but some suggested they would not rule out advertising on billboards in NHS sites if digital screens were already available.

Alan Wilson, an emeritus professor of marketing at Strathclyde University, told the Herald that it could be "difficult to categorise" the target audience using a hospital which "makes it difficult to determine what messages will appeal to people in these circumstances".

He added that it was also likely that the controls on advertising around NHS sites would be limiting, such bans on alcohol, junk food, and gambling adverts.

Advertisers would also have to avoid any products that could be misconstrued as being endorsed by the NHS such as vitamins, baby foods, and potentially even cars "as the hospital may be trying to promote the use of public transport to their location".

Prof Wilson added: "These points tend to limit the potential advertisers to charities and national or local government services.

"These do not spend massive amounts on advertising and may already have some presence in the hospital setting with leaflets and posters.

"For other clients, providing money to fund wards, equipment, or something like Ronald McDonald Houses may be more effective at raising awareness and positive attitudes than advertising on NHS billboards."

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said they were unable to comment.