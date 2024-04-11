It has now been confirmed that The Spanish Butcher will welcome its first customers at North Castle Street in the capital on Friday, May 10.

Pictured: The opening date for the restaurant has been confirmed as Friday, May 10 (Image: Supplied)

James and Louise Rusk, co-founders of RUSK & RUSK, said: “We are delighted to announce The Spanish Butcher, Edinburgh will officially open to the public on Friday, May 10.

“North Castle Street has a remarkable storied history, and we are excited to be contributing to its placemaking within the capital.

“Our commitment to this new restaurant, and to the city, is very much reflected in the quality and detail of The Spanish Butcher design.

“We hope our customers love its stylish mid-century aesthetic and welcoming neighbourhood vibe, and we can’t wait to share details soon on the menu.”

READ MORE: 'Top-class' luxury hotel in Scottish Borders for sale at £2.9m

Pictured: The 90-cover space also features a private dining room (Image: SUpplied)

Renders of the restaurant's interiors show New-York loft-inspired design choices with ‘mid-century mainstays and quintessentially modern touchpoints synonymous with Rusk’.

This includes a 20-seat private dining space with shutters to ‘ensure maximum discretion’, bronze and copper pigment-infused resin floor, equestrian booths with leather seating, ox blood and olive colourways, warm stained oak panelling, respect for mid-century principles, The Cesca Chair by Marcel Breuer ‘creating a linear impression’ throughout.

Pictured: Shutters have been installed for 'maximum discretion' (Image: Supplied)

Elsewhere, regulars diners at the Glasgow restaurant will recognise the Spanish Butcher’s signature green rattan panels framing the bar.

READ MORE: Former Claridge's executive chef joins luxury hotel in Scotland

While a full a la carte menu is yet to be released, the team vows to continue its commitment to sourcing the ‘finest aged beef’ from across the world with Mediterranean-influenced flavours and homegrown Scottish produce.

Pictured: It's hoped that the opening will offer a 'springboard into summer' (Image: Supplied)

With space for 90 covers in total, the Edinburgh restaurant will reportedly create 45 jobs in the city.

The Spanish Butcher will be located at 58A North Castle Street in Edinburgh.

For more information find the Spanish Butcher on social media, here.