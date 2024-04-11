Plans have been lodged for homes for more than 300 students and 65 homes.
The proposal includes a co-working office space at the city site that already has planning permission for 151 homes. It also includes the demolition of a five-storey 1970s office block.
A statement on the plans prepared by Morgan Architects on behalf of the applicant Finance Development LLP has been submitted for residential, student accommodation and office development at Finance House at Orchard Brae in Edinburgh.
“The site extends over approximately 0.845 hectares and is currently comprised of an existing unoccupied eight storey office building constructed in the 1960s (Finance House) fronting Orchard Brae, with a large five-storey extension added in the 1970s to the rear,” it stated.
“The proposals are for the change of use and alteration of the eight storey block and the demolition of the five storey 1970s extension to make way for the erection of a stepped residential development comprising a mix of flats and duplexes with main door access.
“The combined new build and refurbished development will comprise 65 residential flats and 301 bedrooms for student accommodation, providing a total of 450-plus cycle storage spaces, high quality communal and private amenity space, as well a dedicated co-working/flexible working space.
“The site currently has planning consent for the development of 151 residential units.”
The application continued: “The scale, massing and layout is almost identical to that which was approved. That application received unanimous support from Development Management Sub-Committee. Based on that success the proposals seek to continue the approach to built form.
“The existing 1960s building directly faces Orchard Brae, which is one of the main arteries that connects Edinburgh city centre with Ferry Road and the North side of the city.
“The rear side of the site, mainly occupied by the 1970s extension, forms a dead end on both edges with Learmonth Crescent on the north-west and Learmonth Gardens on the south-east.
“The site sits in a predominantly residential area, approximately 1 mile from the West End of Princes Street, within walking distance of all city centre retail and leisure amenities at approximately 20 minutes walk. The site also benefits from excellent transport connections with a bus stop right in front of the site on Orchard Brae.”
