A Scottish research body which aims to tackle the sexual exploitation and abuse of children has been given a £20m funding boost.
A ten-year agreement has been struck for the Human Dignity Foundation to support the Childlight Global Child Safety Institute, based at the University of Edinburgh, which launched last year.
As well as publishing research on the nature and scale of the sexual exploitation and abuse of children, Childlight has provided technical advice and support to help law enforcement bodies around the world identify and arrest perpetrators and safeguard children.
Later this year it will establish the first of a network of global hubs, with a base at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, and the first global Masters in Science Degree in Child Protection Data Futures.
It will also soon publish the results of the world's first estimate of the global scale of the issue.
Childlight CEO Paul Stanfield said he was “deeply grateful” to the Human Dignity Foundation for the funding agreement and playing a crucial role in ensuring the sustainability of its efforts to combat some of the world’s darkest crimes, which have grown since Covid.
He said: “The sexual abuse and exploitation of children is a hidden pandemic happening on a staggering scale, from predators tricking and blackmailing young people over images through to the abuse of AI technology to generate deepfake images.
“But the fight to keep our young people safe and secure from harm has been hampered for too long by a lack of data to better understand the nature and scale of this crisis and better inform policy responses to tackle it. HDF’s financial support to help fill in the data gaps will supercharge our work to make a rapid difference for vulnerable children.”
Dr John Climax, chair and founder of the Human Dignity Foundation, said: “Whilst there are many gaps and questions still to be answered, it is clear that it is prevalent in every country, global in nature, and continues to grow exponentially.
“Childlight’s work in shining a light on this crisis is of vital importance because this is a serious global health emergency and must be treated as such. As with all pandemics, such as Covid and AIDS, the world must come together and provide an immediate and comprehensive public health response. Children can’t wait.”
Read More: Rob Wainwright: Doddie Weir would have been so proud of raising £5m
In a joint statement, University of Edinburgh’s Principal, Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, and Provost, Professor Kim Graham, said: “We are delighted by the Human Dignity Foundation’s support for Childlight’s world-leading work to address one of the world’s major challenges as we collaborate to keep children safe from child sexual exploitation and abuse.
“We are grateful to colleagues in Moray House School of Education and Sport and our College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, including Professor Sarah Prescott, Professor Deborah Fry and Dr Samantha Fawkner, for their outstanding work ensuring the success of Childlight — a project which is a fantastic exemplar of the University of Edinburgh’s aim to attract the world’s best minds and build innovative global partnerships for research, teaching and impact.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here