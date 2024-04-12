Scottish estate agency Cairn Group has restructured its management team as the firm seeks to take on the "roller coaster" of change in the lettings market.
Paul Shields is stepping up to the post of joint managing director after 17 years as finance director. He is joined by Jennifer McGonigle, who has been the firm’s sales and investment director for 13 years.
Meanwhile, Fiona Herbin has been promoted from associate to letting director, having been with the company since 2007.
READ MORE: Snakes and Ladders. How can landlords do better?
The overhaul comes amid a raft of legislative changes in the lettings sector. It also follows a period of significant growth for Cairn in the wake of the acquisitions of JJM Properties in Glasgow, Grange Letting in Edinburgh, Stephen McIntyre Letting in Portobello, Glasgow-based Rannoch Property, Clyde PM, the factoring arm of estate agent Clyde Property, and the Scottish arm of Glasgow-based Nationspaces Developments.
“Congratulations to Paul, Jennifer and Fiona, whose promotions are richly deserved," Cairn Group chairman David Rowand said. "All three have been instrumental in the growth and development of the firm to date over an extended period of time."
Mr Shields said he was delighted to be assuming the joint leadership role along with Ms McGonigle.
READ MORE: Harvie: Landlords have 'nothing to fear' from rent controls
“Having relished the roller coaster of trends and changes in the property market at Cairn through the last 13 years, I look forward to deploying the experience and knowledge gained in both sales and letting as joint managing director alongside Paul to the benefit of the firm," Ms McGonigle added.
Ms Herbin said: “I’m delighted to have been given the responsibility to assist our existing landlords grow their portfolios at a time when legislative changes and the introduction of Private Residential Tenancy impact on letting agencies and landlords, ultimately in our clients’ best interests.”
The firm employs 25 people and aims to double its turnover to £3 million and portfolio to 2,500 units under management within the next five years.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here