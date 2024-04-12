“I am pleased with the progress achieved in the year, with the increasing strength of our offering reflected in good order growth," chief executive Lucy Dimes said. "Our resilient financial results, extensive customer base and deep technical expertise continue to provide a solid platform for enhanced revenue growth over the medium term, from extended product solutions, focused sales and marketing activity and complementary M&A."

Ms Dimes, chair of Iomart since August 2022, stepped into the role of chief executive in September of last year following the abrupt resignation of Reece Donovan. Ms Dimes has said that she is intent on picking of the pace of the company's expansion.

Revenues are expected to reach £127 million, compared to £115.6m the previous year. Adjusted earnings are projected to rise by 4% to roughly £37.5m with adjusted pre-tax profit reaching £15m, compared to £14.8m a year earlier.

The increase in profit was partially offset by higher interest expenses of £4.3m, compared to £2.9m in 2023. Year-end net debt is expected to come in at £43m, up from £39.8m primarily because of merger and acquisition-related cash payments totalling £15m.

"Our three most recent acquisitions have all added recurring revenue growth in the post-acquisition period, and we see continued M&A activity as an important part of strengthening our overall capability and market growth plans," Ms Dimes added.

"We continue to be active in the identification of targets which add skills, experience and capability to enhance our proposition, as we drive the business to be the UK’s leading secure cloud services provider.”

Shares in Iomart closed yesterday's trading 3.5p lower at 137p, a decline of 2.5%.