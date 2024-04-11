His appointment comes as the SNP confirmed it is standing candidates in all 57 constituencies in Scotland.

Mr Hosie said: “I can’t wait to get stuck in, taking the SNP’s positive message to doorsteps the length and breadth of Scotland.

“As an MP for almost two decades, I know how crucial it is to have SNP MPs in Westminster fighting for what is important to the people of this country, because no other party will do that.

“The SNP is the only party ready and raring to go. Like people across Scotland, we want to get the Tories out of Number 10 as soon as possible.”

Former SNP deputy leader Mr Hosie has successfully won five election campaigns, having been an SNP MP in the House of Commons since 2005.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said: “Having worked closely with Stewart for many years, I have watched him run rings around the out-of-touch Westminster parties with skill and intelligence.

“Stewart is one of the most successful politicians in Scottish history, repeatedly winning elections and providing a powerful voice for Scotland in Westminster. I am delighted to have Stewart leading our campaign and can’t wait to work alongside him to deliver an emphatic SNP victory at the general election.”

Mr Hosie was asked to become the SNP’s campaign director by First Minister Humza Yousaf, who says the whole party will welcome the appointment.

The First Minister said: “Stewart brings an unrivalled wealth of experience and expertise to the role and I have no doubt he will lead the delivery of a fantastic campaign.”

Polls suggest the SNP and Labour are running neck in neck among voters ahead of the election, expected later this year.

A survey published yesterday by YouGov put Labour ahead of the SNP for the first time in Scotland since the independence referendum in September 2014.

Regaining ground in its former Scottish heartlands is a key aspect of Labour's campaign to take power at Westminster with the poll giving Labour 33% of support in Scotland, compared to 31% for the SNP.

