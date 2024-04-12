The first phase in construction of the port upgrades that is owned by CMAL (Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited), focuses on enhancing the main berth facilities to accommodate the arrival of MV Isle of Islay and MV Loch Indaal.

The works include dredging and the installation of new combi-piled walls, aimed at widening and deepening the berth pockets and approach at Kennacraig south berth which is anticipated to conclude later this year.

READ MORE: CalMac cuts Islay Port Ellen to Kennacraig ferry sailings

Tony Fry, construction director of George Leslie, the civil engineering firm tasked with delivering the project, expressed satisfaction with the project's progress.

CMAL owns 26 harbours on the west coast of Scotland which support the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Service (Image: George Leslie/CMAL)

He said: "We are pleased with the significant strides made at Kennacraig.

"The quay wall piling process is under way, with drilling operations progressing on programme despite challenging conditions.

"As part of this phase, our attention will also be on upgrading or replacing quay fenders and mooring systems on the south berth, alongside implementing necessary electrical enhancements to support future shore power charging capabilities."

READ MORE: Turkey-built ferry arrival plans

Mr Fry also said: "We are also pleased to have the works on the other two sites within this project commencing as programmed.

CMAL owns 37 ferries. Thirty-two vessels are leased to CalMac Ferries Ltd on routes to the islands and peninsulas of the west of Scotland. Five vessels are leased to Serco Northlink Ferries for Orkney and Shetland routes (Image: George Leslie/CMAL)

"At Port Askaig on Islay, the final preparation works for the drilling are under way and at Colonsay the dredging equipment has been mobilised to site."

The MV Isle of Islay was launched at Cemre Shipyard in Turkey in March and is scheduled for delivery in October. The sister vessel, the MV Loch Indaal, is due to be launched in June.

READ MORE: Ferries being built in Turkey progressing

The vessels will have capacity for up to 450 passengers and 100 cars, or 14 commercial vehicles.

It will provide a combined 40% increase in vehicle and freight capacity on the Islay routes, bolstering the overall resilience of the wider fleet.

Ramsay Muirhead, director of port infrastructure at ferry parent CMAL, said: "Work is progressing well at Kennacraig.

"Port enabling works are a key part of the project in bringing two new vessels to the Islay community, and we look forward to celebrating their arrival with the community later this year."