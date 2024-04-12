Emergency services attended at around 1am and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The A970 remains closed south of the Hoswick Junction with no local diversions possible.

Inspector Donnie MacKinnon from Road Policing said: “Enquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“We would appeal for any motorists who were on the A970 around the time of the collision, particularly with dash-cam footage, to please get in touch with any information which could be of significance to our enquiries.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0155 of Friday, 12 April, 2024.”