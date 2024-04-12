A 25-year-old man was killed in a road crash in the Shetland Isles in the early hours of Friday morning.
A Toyota Hilux pick-up truck was travelling on the A970 near Sandwick in the early hours of April 12 when the fatal collision occurred.
Emergency services attended at around 1am and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The A970 remains closed south of the Hoswick Junction with no local diversions possible.
Read More: Police investigation after body discovered at city recycling centre
Inspector Donnie MacKinnon from Road Policing said: “Enquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the man who died.
“We would appeal for any motorists who were on the A970 around the time of the collision, particularly with dash-cam footage, to please get in touch with any information which could be of significance to our enquiries.
“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0155 of Friday, 12 April, 2024.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here