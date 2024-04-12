Anas Sarwar's party removed the whip from the Springburn and Robroyston councillor earlier this week.

That followed The Herald revealing that she had suggested, without evidence, that racist attacks against white children and teachers were on the rise in the city’s schools.

She came under more pressure on Monday when social media comments were unearthed by the National, including claims that asylum seekers were given preferential treatment over Scots.

She also liked a tweet referring to the First Minister as “Humza Hamas.”

In a further development, it also emerged that she liked a tweet erroneously claiming Humza Yousaf had given a million pounds of taxpayers cash to Hamas and another calling him the "Pakistani prime minister of Scotland."

After her suspension, a number of far-right accounts offered her support, including members of the Homeland Party, a splinter organisation of the neo-Nazi, white nationalist Patriotic Alternative.

The group have been a key participant in the demonstrations against asylum seekers staying in a hotel in Erskine.

One tweet liked by Cllr Dempsey, and uncovered by the Daily Record read: “Shocking to see you suspended for standing up for Scottish children, shows where Labour's priorities are. The @Homeland_Party is the only party that will truly support our people.”

She also liked a similar post: “Those who stand for up for the natives are treated disgustingly, it’s abhorrent. @Homeland_Party stand by their candidates and don’t abandon the good people who care about their constituents.”

Another liked post read: “She needs to look into The @Homeland_Party, whose primary focus is to the rights of our native populations.”

She also liked another user's post from Wednesday: “I reported the Scottish Labour Party and Anas Sarwar to the police for an anti-white hate crime. Thank you for standing up for your constituents in the face of these far-left thugs in power.”

Kenny Smith, who is the chair of Homeland, used to be a senior figure in the BNP.

His tweet on the Dempsey row was also liked by the councillor. It read:“Those who are genuine about standing up for the native Scots are starting to join the @Homeland_Party in increasing numbers.

“Glaswegians have been neglected and abandoned by the Labour and SNP who chase certain bloc votes to gain power. Glasgow deserves better. Put people first.”

The Hope not Hate anti-fascist group has previously warned that Homeland activists are trying to wield influence in local groups and community councils.

Georgina Laming, Director of Campaigns and Communications at the charity, told the Daily Record:“Homeland Party is a fascist political party who attempts to downplay its extreme politics and encourages activists to infiltrate parish and community councils, the lowest tier of local government, in order to build experience and support.

“Politicians and voters alike should not be hoodwinked by Homeland’s attempt to hide their fascist nature.”

Councillor Dempsey told the Record: "I have only heard of the Homeland Party through these comments and knew nothing about them.

"I am not a regular user of this app so unfamiliar with users and navigation, and am only on so much these past three days due to the extremely high number of notifications I’m receiving.

"I literally open the notification and if it's supportive, I like it and close the app again as I simply don’t often have the time to scroll.

"I would say I will be more vigilant in future but I will be closing the app for myself altogether.

"Not being aware of them or knowing any of the background is my honest defence.

"I didn’t think about the sender, only the support as it is reassuring that people are willing to publicly support me and more so because they are in agreement. I am not endorsing anyone, I am merely appreciating the gesture of support in this situation, from everyone."

Green MSP Patrick Harvie has called on Cllr Dempsey to stand down.

He said: “Glasgow is a vibrant, diverse and welcoming city. Councillor Dempsey’s ignorant views and apparent support for a fringe, racist organisation are contrary to everything this city and Scotland stands for,” he said.

“It’s increasingly concerning that those who openly support bigoted views keep getting selected as Labour candidates.

“Anas Sarwar needs to take a serious look at his party and ensure this is rooted out before it can do any more damage to our communities.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously. They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken.”