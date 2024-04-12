THE Ayrshire golf resort which is part of US presidential hopeful Donald Trump’s business empire has taken an “ambitious step” as it strives to create a “world-class” equestrian centre.
Trump Turnberry, home to one of the most famous golf courses in the world, has invested £265,000 in upgrades to its stables facilities. The project has transformed a space previously utilised as a DIY livery yard under local management into a facility encompassing 22 high-end stables, offering a full livery service for horse owners.
The work was carried out by IAE, a manufacturer and supplier of equestrian stabling, with the stables designed by yard manager Caroline von Linden and construction manager Andrew Billick.
READ MORE: Glasgow must embrace plans to build new conference centre
Ms von Linden said: “We are thrilled to unveil the new Turnberry Stables and extend our luxurious resort offerings to the equestrian community.
“This significant investment underscores Trump Turnberry’s dedication to excellence and its desire to create a world-class equestrian centre that complements the prestige of the resort.”
The stables are located adjacent to Turnberry beach and within reach of Culzean Country Park’s off-road hacking trails. Trump said the new facilities include purpose-built stables to ensure maximum comfort and safety; rubber matted stables equipped with automatic drinkers; hot wash area for horse grooming; year-round turnout on well-drained fields arranged in small groups for companionship; storage spaces or tack and equipment; a set of show-jumps; an exercise field with canter track; and a fibre and silica sand area with lights.
READ MORE: Bar group Revolution roars back amid cash injection plans
Ralph Porciani, general manager at Trump Turnberry said: “Trump Turnberry continues to evolve, offering guests an array of luxury experiences, now including premier equestrian services at the newly developed Turnberry Stables.
“Our vision was to harmonise the equestrian facility with the ethos of Turnberry’s luxury to provide an exceptional environment for horses and riders alike. Turnberry Stables now proudly reflects the hallmark of quality synonymous with the Trump Turnberry brand.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here