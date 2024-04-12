The work was carried out by IAE, a manufacturer and supplier of equestrian stabling, with the stables designed by yard manager Caroline von Linden and construction manager Andrew Billick.

Ms von Linden said: “We are thrilled to unveil the new Turnberry Stables and extend our luxurious resort offerings to the equestrian community.

“This significant investment underscores Trump Turnberry’s dedication to excellence and its desire to create a world-class equestrian centre that complements the prestige of the resort.”

The stables are located adjacent to Turnberry beach and within reach of Culzean Country Park’s off-road hacking trails. Trump said the new facilities include purpose-built stables to ensure maximum comfort and safety; rubber matted stables equipped with automatic drinkers; hot wash area for horse grooming; year-round turnout on well-drained fields arranged in small groups for companionship; storage spaces or tack and equipment; a set of show-jumps; an exercise field with canter track; and a fibre and silica sand area with lights.

Ralph Porciani, general manager at Trump Turnberry said: “Trump Turnberry continues to evolve, offering guests an array of luxury experiences, now including premier equestrian services at the newly developed Turnberry Stables.

“Our vision was to harmonise the equestrian facility with the ethos of Turnberry’s luxury to provide an exceptional environment for horses and riders alike. Turnberry Stables now proudly reflects the hallmark of quality synonymous with the Trump Turnberry brand.”