A 47-year-old man who "lost it" and attacked a man in his flat has been sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 13 years.
John Blyth attacked Paul Smith, 56, who had serious underlying medical conditions, with a kitchen knife at his flat in Edinburgh on January 6 2021.
The court was told he slashed the victim, who died in hospital four days later, in the face and stabbed him in the neck during the assault.
Mr Blyth had lodged a plea of self-defence, but was found guilty of murder by majority verdict.
Mr Smith had told a doctor that his assailant "lost it" after an argument and attacked him with the knife.
The deceased suffered from a rare blood disease.
Sentencing at the High Court in Stirling, Judge Lord Harrower said: "You state in your background report that you are sorry that he died but you show no remorse. This is consistent with your position at trial that you acted in self defence.
"You denied inflicting the wound to his neck and claim that you slashed his shoulder. You said that he was going to die imminently as if that is a mitigating factor. You knew that he was in poor health and this can be regarded as an aggravating factor.
"Members of his family have provided a moving statement.
"The sentence can't make good on the family's loss but can make good for the compassion."
Detective Inspector Keith Taylor said: “This was a brutal, senseless attack and John Blyth will now face the consequences of his actions.
“Whilst this sentencing cannot change what John Blyth did to Paul, I hope that it brings some kind of closure for Paul’s family and friends.
“I would also like to thank Paul’s family for their support throughout the investigation, as well as commend them for their strength and dignity throughout this ordeal.”
