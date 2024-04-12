The Finsbay Lounge in Milngavie, close to the starting point of West Highland Way, has 82 covers and a beer garden and pavement seating for around 100 in a “vibrant town centre position”, with a large free of charge car park adjacent.

Previous sales for free-of-tie business were around £15,000 to £25,000 per week.

“The business has won a number of awards over the years including East Dunbartonshire’s Best Business and Best Hospitality Business, and Best New Bar in the Scottish Bar & Restaurant Awards,” the agent said.

“The premises are set up to deal with high volumes of customers and we have been advised that average turnover was between £15,000 and £25,000 gross per week depending on the time of year, and barrelage was approximately 600 barrels per annum.

The premises have been extensively refurbished and are in 'walk-in' condition (Image: Smith and Clough Business Associates)

“Due to a change in our client’s personal circumstances the business has been closed since the middle of January however are literally in walk in condition, so a new owner could reopen the business immediately, or alternatively the premises would easily lend themselves to a new concept or cuisine style should a new owner wish.”

Smith and Clough said the leasehold is available at offers over £60,000 and £25,000 annual rent.

Trump hails 'ambitious step' in Turnberry equestrian plans

The Ayrshire golf resort which is part of US presidential hopeful Donald Trump’s business empire has taken an “ambitious step” as it strives to create a “world-class” equestrian centre.

Trump Turnberry, home to one of the most famous golf courses in the world, has invested £265,000 in upgrades to its stables facilities. The project has transformed a space previously utilised as a DIY livery yard under local management into a facility encompassing 22 high-end stables, offering a full livery service for horse owners.

UK economy showed small growth in February

The UK took another step away from the recession which plagued it at the tail end of last year as gross domestic product grew again in February, the Office for National Statistics said.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was estimated to rise 0.1% in February, according to the official statisticians. They also revised the previous estimate for January from 0.2% to 0.3% growth.