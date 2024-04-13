The accolade recognises McTaggart’s work in honouring the charter’s commitments to employ North Lanarkshire residents, pay all staff the living wage, use local businesses in the supply chain, and adhere to fair work practices which attract and retain employees.

Janice Russell, managing director of Dalry-based McTaggart Construction, said: “We are delighted to receive this recognition for the work we do to create local employment opportunities for young people and providing meaningful community benefit. As a family firm we firmly believe that building quality affordable homes can positively change lives and communities for the better.”

The latest award for McTaggart comes after it was named large employer of the year 2023 in Skills Development Scotland’s apprenticeship awards. The company is delivering social housing at various sites in North Lanarkshire and has won plaudits from the council for its “great efforts to meet or even exceed their community benefits targets”.

North Lanarkshire provost Kenneth Duffy said: “The awards recognise their commitment to investing in employees, being a positive employer and a responsible business. The charter delivers benefits for both employers and employees as well as supporting our continuing work to develop a sustainable, diverse economy in North Lanarkshire.”

Netherton-based modular homes company Enevate also engages with local schools, regularly holding tours and information events for school leavers looking to move into construction. It has offered opportunities to refugees, including two Ukrainians, to work with them.

Fellow silver award winners Indeglas specialise in bespoke design, installation and maintenance. Managing director and founder Jeanette MacIntyre was inducted into the hall of fame at Edinburgh Napier University in 2021 “in tribute to her creative talent and as an acknowledgement to the significant contribution she has made to the built environment sector”.

Businesses which achieve two or more of the four commitments receive bronze, silver or gold accreditation from the free charter scheme. More than 30 companies have now been recognised.