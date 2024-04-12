Dishes were inspired by traditional Scottish fare with "a nostalgic nod to Glasgow and the heyday of The Barras", from ‘chippy bits’ served in a newspaper poke to homemade Tunnock’s Teacakes.

Drinks pairings were overseen by The Gate bar, which sits directly across from the iconic Barrowland Ballroom, and included a Glasgow Punch as well as Soho House’s signature, tequila based 'Picante De La Casa'.

Pictured: Chef Tom Kitchin prepared the menu at an open kitchen within the venue (Image: Supplied)

Poppy Murricane, membership manager, said of the Cities Without Houses dinner: ‘We are passionate about creating memorable experiences for our members and often team up with local creative talent to bring the Soho House experience to life.

"We are continuing to build our Cities Without Houses community in Scotland and have some exciting events coming up- from weekenders to music and art moments, as well as one night only dinners and member mixers."

Pictured: Members manager Poppy Murricane, said: 'We are passionate about creating memorable experiences for our members' (Image: Supplied)

The event comes following news that Soho House had shelved its plans for a Glasgow venue in January this year.

The private members' club with venues across the world was expected to open in the city centre in 2025 as part of a continued expansion in the UK and overseas.

The revitalisation of the former Parish Halls building on George Street was to form part of the £100 million Love Loan urban regeneration project to transform the north-east corner of George Square.

However, it issues with a proposed timeline coupled with other “limitations” halted the group’s plans.

A statement read: “Sadly, we will no longer be opening a Soho House in Glasgow at the former Parish Council Chambers and Collectors Hall.

“We have been working hard on this development for the last three years with the aim of opening in 2024, but unfortunately it’s become clear that the House cannot be completed within the timeline we had anticipated.

“Limitations also meant that we couldn’t accommodate everything that our members would expect from a Soho House in Glasgow. For example, in addition to spaces for eating, drinking and relaxing, it’s clear that fitness is also a priority to members and our plans for the existing site didn’t include amenities such as a gym, that we now believe a Soho House needs to have.

“We love Glasgow for its creative energy and talent, although this is a really unfortunate setback, we remain certain that the city is the right place for a Soho House in Scotland.

“We are continuing to explore potential options to ensure we find a suitable location with the facilities you would expect.”

Pictured: Plans for a Soho House venue in Glasgow were shelved last year (Image: Supplied)

No further updates on plans for an alternative site in Scotland have been issued.

Cities Without Houses memberships give access to local events hosted by Soho House as well as entry to locations globally.

Memberships are priced at £2,310 annually or £1,100 for under 27s.