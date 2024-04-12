If taking on the North Coast 500 is part of your holiday plans for this year, we’ve put together a list of 10 casual cafes and delis that make for the perfect pitstop.

Café Biagiotti

11 High Street, Beauly

A cosy little pasticceria and coffee bar run by sisters Flora and Rosie where everything on the menu is prepared in-house from fresh breads and pastries to superfood salads.

For a mid-morning pick-me-up, be sure to order a coffee using beans sourced from a family-run roastery in Tuscany and served with milk that’s delivered each morning from a dairy farm just five miles away.

Coast Coffee Co.





Pier Road, Gairloch

Reopening for the season last week, the Coast Coffee Company is all about ‘delicious, healthy and natural food’ with views across the Gairloch Harbour.

The steak sandwich is understandably one of their bestsellers, although there are plenty of veggie and gluten-free options to suit other dietary requirements too.

West Coast Delicatessen

5 Argyle Street, Ullapool

Stop in at this treasure trove of locally sourced produce for a light bite and the opportunity to stock up on some high-quality snacks for the road.

A member of the team at the family-run deli said: “Whether you are just after a quick espresso, ingredients for your supper, a picnic for the hills, a catering platter, a cheese box or a hamper, call on us.

“We look forward to seeing you.”

The Bealach Café and Gallery

Tornapress, Strathcarron

The outside decking at this tiny café and gallery offers truly breathtaking views across the Kishorn Estate and the Bealach Na Ba, famous for being one of the steepest roads in Britain.

You won’t regret making time to take it all in while tucking into a thick wedge of Victoria Sponge and a loose-leaf tea before continuing on your way.

Driftwood Café

12 Main Street, Lochinver

This dog-friendly café has just reopened for its second season, much to the delight of locals and those searching for a caffeine fix while passing through the picturesque fishing village.

Their first menus of the year have included pork sausage rolls flavoured with either sweet apple or fiery jalapenos, homemade soups and show-stopping cheesecakes with the promise of more exciting specials to come.

Cocoa Mountain

2 Balnakeil Craft Village, Durness

A stop at Cocoa Mountain is an absolute must for anyone with a sweet tooth who is embarking on the NC500 route.

Order a velvety smooth cup of luxury hot chocolate and you’ll understand exactly why we previously featured the team on our list of Scotland’s best independent chocolate makers.

Stacks Deli, Bakery and Coffee House

3 The Craft Centre, John O’Groats

A quirky spot which claims the title of the UK’s most northerly mainland bistro, at Stacks you’ll find a selection of delicious comfort food and home baking.

While talented mother and daughter duo Rebecca and Teresa said goodbye to the business in February, visitors have been assured that their signature recipe for uber-indulgent, gooey brownies has been passed on to new owners.

The Store Bistro & Bar

Bettyhill, Thurso

Although they too serve a tempting selection of coffee and cakes, the Store Bistro & Bar is a fantastic option for anyone in need of a heartier meal to fuel their travels.

Seafood platters with local smoked salmon, homemade ‘stew of the week’ served with chunks of crusty sourdough loaf and burger stacks piled high with haggis, black pudding and cheese are just some of the menu highlights.

The River Bothy

Berriedale

‘A little pocket of happiness’ just off the A9 which sits on the north bank of the Berriedale River.

A member of the team said: “Since opening the doors of The River Bothy in 2016, we have found there are a growing number of people who share our love for people, great local food and coffee.

“They are the ones who have made us a place to gather, eat, drink and enjoy a moment.”

Milk & Honey Café

High Street, Dornoch

The Full Scottish Breakfast from Milk & Honey is guaranteed to set you up for a day of travelling, especially when followed up by your choice of cakes, cookies or cheesecakes from the packed bakery counter.

Wash it all down with a coffee from the Inverness Coffee Roasting Company or a speciality tea from Edinburgh-based company, Eteaket.