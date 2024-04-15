Long-established Scotch whisky bottler Douglas Laing & Co has unveiled its debut single malt.
The Strathearn single malt is the first to be released by the Perthshire distillery of the same name, which was acquired by the Glasgow-based company in 2019.
It marks a major new direction for Douglas Laing, which has forged its reputation through blending and bottling spirits from different distilleries and releasing them under its own brand names since forming in 1948.
The Strathearn malt has been bottled from 32 specially selected casks, a “seamless” combination of ex-bourbon, virgin and ex-sherry oak barrels. Some of the casks were inherited when the distillery was purchased five years ago, while others were distilled in the period since.
READ MORE: Douglas Laing & Co names founder's granddaughter as boss
Douglas Laing noted that every drop of the Strathearn is hand-crafted, from the barley being carried into the distillery to it being mixed with local Highland water on one of Scotland’s smallest mash tuns.
Bottled at 50% alcohol by volume, it describes the spirit as a “rich, deep whisky” and a “bold yet soothing dram”. Strathearn remains committed to using Maris Otter malt exclusively, which the firm said yields a “deliciously creamy, malty flavour which carries through to the final spirit while still allowing the other flavours to shine”.
It adds: “On the taste, the syrupy palate coats the mouth in sweet notes of honey, buttercream, dried apricots with a hint of spice. The warming finish is reminiscent of home baking and indulgent buttery oat biscuits that invite you back for another sip.”
READ MORE: Glasgow must embrace plans to build new conference centre
Cara Laing, managing director of Douglas Laing & Co, said: “This moment has been a long time coming, and one that we are extremely proud to share with the world. As the third generation at the helm of Douglas Laing, I am proud to be leading this move into this exciting new venture of distilling.
“Our Strathearn Distillery team make a barrel of spirit per shift or, simply speaking, a barrel a day. This may be a drop in the ocean compared to some distilleries, but for Strathearn, it’s a proudly hand-crafted drop that embodies the spirit of the distillery.
“Strathearn is the epitome of quality over quantity. It is a part of our family history, but rest assured this is only the beginning for Douglas Laing Distilling.”
READ MORE: Edinburgh bank Hampden & Co reports record customer numbers
The whisky is available from the Douglas Laing website, priced £85 per bottle, and from UK stockists such as Whisky Exchange, Master of Malt and specialist retailers nationally. It is retailed by specialist whisky retailers across Europe and will be available in Asia, US and Canada from the middle of May.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here