It marks a major new direction for Douglas Laing, which has forged its reputation through blending and bottling spirits from different distilleries and releasing them under its own brand names since forming in 1948.

The Strathearn malt has been bottled from 32 specially selected casks, a “seamless” combination of ex-bourbon, virgin and ex-sherry oak barrels. Some of the casks were inherited when the distillery was purchased five years ago, while others were distilled in the period since.

READ MORE: Douglas Laing & Co names founder's granddaughter as boss

Douglas Laing noted that every drop of the Strathearn is hand-crafted, from the barley being carried into the distillery to it being mixed with local Highland water on one of Scotland’s smallest mash tuns.

Bottled at 50% alcohol by volume, it describes the spirit as a “rich, deep whisky” and a “bold yet soothing dram”. Strathearn remains committed to using Maris Otter malt exclusively, which the firm said yields a “deliciously creamy, malty flavour which carries through to the final spirit while still allowing the other flavours to shine”.

It adds: “On the taste, the syrupy palate coats the mouth in sweet notes of honey, buttercream, dried apricots with a hint of spice. The warming finish is reminiscent of home baking and indulgent buttery oat biscuits that invite you back for another sip.”

READ MORE: Glasgow must embrace plans to build new conference centre

Cara Laing, managing director of Douglas Laing & Co, said: “This moment has been a long time coming, and one that we are extremely proud to share with the world. As the third generation at the helm of Douglas Laing, I am proud to be leading this move into this exciting new venture of distilling.

“Our Strathearn Distillery team make a barrel of spirit per shift or, simply speaking, a barrel a day. This may be a drop in the ocean compared to some distilleries, but for Strathearn, it’s a proudly hand-crafted drop that embodies the spirit of the distillery.

“Strathearn is the epitome of quality over quantity. It is a part of our family history, but rest assured this is only the beginning for Douglas Laing Distilling.”

READ MORE: Edinburgh bank Hampden & Co reports record customer numbers

The whisky is available from the Douglas Laing website, priced £85 per bottle, and from UK stockists such as Whisky Exchange, Master of Malt and specialist retailers nationally. It is retailed by specialist whisky retailers across Europe and will be available in Asia, US and Canada from the middle of May.