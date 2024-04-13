A pensioner has been killed and a teenager arrested following a serious assault on Victoria Road in Glasgow.

The busy road in the city's southside was shut down as police and ambulance crews attended a scene outside the Sainsbury's store on the street.

A 70-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after police attended late on Friday night, with a 15-year-old arrested in connection.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "“Around 11.55pm on Friday, 12 April, 2024, police were called to the Victoria Road area of Glasgow, following the reported serious assault of a 70-year-old man. The man was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries remain ongoing.”