He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary after suffering head and back injuries.

Detective Constable Matthew McCann said: “This group were in Union Street prior to the assault taking place and I would like to ask anyone who was in that area at the time who may have seen the males to get in touch.

“I would also ask any motorists with dash cam equipment to check their footage as there could be images which would aid our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 0178 of 12 April 2024. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.