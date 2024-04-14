Musicians and fans have expressed their sadness after the closure of a famous Scottish venue.
Aficionados joined performers to offer their personal messages after the popular city music venue said it was "with a heavy heart" that it closed its doors.
There were many good wishes for the family who ran the club and concerns raised about the backdrop to The Jazz Bar's closure which it cited as being partly because of the economic climate.
One musician posted: "Thoroughly gutted that these notes that I played at The Jazz bar."
Thoroughly gutted that these are the notes that I played at the Jazz Bar. @TheJazzBar Edinburgh is closing it's doors, citing Cost of Living and sustainability. C'mon Scotland, sort it the f**k out. #livemusic #jazz @ScotParl @theSNP pic.twitter.com/96KyCEEhdO— Cameron Jay (@cjaytrumpet) April 11, 2024
Another told of his personal highlights, also saying he is "gutted that this institution is no more".
Played around six gigs per year between 2005 and 2023 at The Jazz Bar in Edinburgh. The gigs with Hamish Stuart & Molly Duncan there will always remain a personal highlight. Gutted that this institution is no more 😞❤️ pic.twitter.com/M79KtHcDmn— Baz Gordon (@baztomorrowband) April 10, 2024
The venue in the Scottish capital was created by the late Edinburgh-based drummer and jazz organiser Bill Kyle in 2005.
Read the whole story here
'Top-class' luxury hotel in Scottish Borders for sale at £2.9m
A four-star country house near Peebles in the Scottish Borders with a history stretching back to the 1600s has been put up for sale – with a guide price of £2.9 million for the freehold.
Cringletie Estate, based in an area renowned for country pursuits such as shooting, fishing, cycling, and horse riding, has been brought to the market as its owners look to retire. New Zealand-born Bill Cross and his wife are credited with building up the luxury and hospitality credentials of Cringletie over the last year five years, and feel the time is right for a new owner to take over and pursue the various development options which exist within the 28-acre estate.
Read Scott Wright's story here
Taylor Swift boom as hotel prices surge
Edinburgh hoteliers are set to rake in huge profits from the legions of "Swifties" set to descend on the Scottish capital this summer, with demand and prices for rooms through the roof.
Read Kristy Dorsey's story here
Audit tax and consulting firm RSM UK found one budget hotel in the city was increasing its nightly room rate by an average of 169% on the performance nights of June 7, 8 and 9 when compared to the week before. At the other end of the spectrum, one high-end hotel is charging an average of 122% more per night.
“Taylor Swift has enormous power to pull in audiences of all ages, and it’s clear her forthcoming Eras Tour is having a massive uplift on demand for hotel rooms in the city, bringing a huge boost to the hospitality sector," said Stuart McCallum, partner and head of consumer markets at Scotland RSM UK.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here