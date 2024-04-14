There were many good wishes for the family who ran the club and concerns raised about the backdrop to The Jazz Bar's closure which it cited as being partly because of the economic climate.

One musician posted: "Thoroughly gutted that these notes that I played at The Jazz bar."

Thoroughly gutted that these are the notes that I played at the Jazz Bar. @TheJazzBar Edinburgh is closing it's doors, citing Cost of Living and sustainability. C'mon Scotland, sort it the f**k out. #livemusic #jazz @ScotParl @theSNP pic.twitter.com/96KyCEEhdO — Cameron Jay (@cjaytrumpet) April 11, 2024

Another told of his personal highlights, also saying he is "gutted that this institution is no more".

Played around six gigs per year between 2005 and 2023 at The Jazz Bar in Edinburgh. The gigs with Hamish Stuart & Molly Duncan there will always remain a personal highlight. Gutted that this institution is no more 😞❤️ pic.twitter.com/M79KtHcDmn — Baz Gordon (@baztomorrowband) April 10, 2024

The venue in the Scottish capital was created by the late Edinburgh-based drummer and jazz organiser Bill Kyle in 2005.

'Top-class' luxury hotel in Scottish Borders for sale at £2.9m

A four-star country house near Peebles in the Scottish Borders with a history stretching back to the 1600s has been put up for sale – with a guide price of £2.9 million for the freehold.

The property, which is around 40 minutes south of Edinburgh, features 14 en suite bedrooms, a two AA Rosette restaurant as well as a four bed owners house and separate cottages (Image: Christie & Co)

Cringletie Estate, based in an area renowned for country pursuits such as shooting, fishing, cycling, and horse riding, has been brought to the market as its owners look to retire. New Zealand-born Bill Cross and his wife are credited with building up the luxury and hospitality credentials of Cringletie over the last year five years, and feel the time is right for a new owner to take over and pursue the various development options which exist within the 28-acre estate.

Taylor Swift boom as hotel prices surge

Edinburgh hoteliers are set to rake in huge profits from the legions of "Swifties" set to descend on the Scottish capital this summer, with demand and prices for rooms through the roof.

With many Edinburgh hotels already fully booked, the Taylor Swift performances are expected to generate a halo effect in Glasgow (Image: AP)

Audit tax and consulting firm RSM UK found one budget hotel in the city was increasing its nightly room rate by an average of 169% on the performance nights of June 7, 8 and 9 when compared to the week before. At the other end of the spectrum, one high-end hotel is charging an average of 122% more per night.

“Taylor Swift has enormous power to pull in audiences of all ages, and it’s clear her forthcoming Eras Tour is having a massive uplift on demand for hotel rooms in the city, bringing a huge boost to the hospitality sector," said Stuart McCallum, partner and head of consumer markets at Scotland RSM UK.