THE chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce has revealed that an “open call” for submissions of business proposals for the Glasgow City Region Investment Zone is oversubscribed with a “very healthy list” of projects now to be considered before the successful applications are announced in the summer.
Stuart Patrick, speaking on the Go Radio Business Show, said: “The investment zone is designed to attract business investment with either direct grant fund or tax incentives with the focus on encouraging investment in emerging industries and in partnership with our local universities.
“The open call asked for projects to stimulate economic growth in advanced manufacturing, health and life sciences, or digital and enabling technologies like AI or quantum engineering. That the call has been so popular bodes well for large-scale investment those new industries, all of which are rich in scientific research and innovation.”
Entrepreneurs hail investment in Glasgow but warn support is needed
Attracting private investment to Glasgow’s “much-criticised” city centre was crucial, Mr Patrick noted. “It has to be the main answer to the problem of empty units and derelict sites,” he added, “and those have been the focus of debate once again.
“We know that Scotland’s public sector budgets are becoming severely overstretched so we have to be evermore determined to turn the pipeline of private sector development proposals into reality.”
Mr Patrick highlighted recent successes in this sphere including the formal launch of private bank JP Morgan’s new office complex on Glasgow’s Argyle Street, employing 2,700 people, and the opening of The Social Hub, a hybrid hotel/co-working space concept which is part of Drum’s project at the city’s Candleriggs.
However, he added that the next task must be to ensure that projects in the current pipeline come to fruition, such as the Fusion Students development at the former M&S retail unit on Sauchiehall Street.
Glasgow city centre investment must be made easier
The refreshed Glasgow City Centre Task Force, he said, had a focus on “proactive intervention” with the city council and partners looking to help repurpose empty units and derelict sites.
One example, Mr Patrick noted, was the announcement by Glasgow Life of a £350,000 award from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to work with cultural assets on and near Sauchiehall Street such as Glasgow Film Theatre and the Royal Conservatoire to develop a bid for submission to the Lottery Community Fund to establish a cultural and heritage district.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here