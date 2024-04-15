“The open call asked for projects to stimulate economic growth in advanced manufacturing, health and life sciences, or digital and enabling technologies like AI or quantum engineering. That the call has been so popular bodes well for large-scale investment those new industries, all of which are rich in scientific research and innovation.”

Entrepreneurs hail investment in Glasgow but warn support is needed

Attracting private investment to Glasgow’s “much-criticised” city centre was crucial, Mr Patrick noted. “It has to be the main answer to the problem of empty units and derelict sites,” he added, “and those have been the focus of debate once again.

“We know that Scotland’s public sector budgets are becoming severely overstretched so we have to be evermore determined to turn the pipeline of private sector development proposals into reality.”

Mr Patrick highlighted recent successes in this sphere including the formal launch of private bank JP Morgan’s new office complex on Glasgow’s Argyle Street, employing 2,700 people, and the opening of The Social Hub, a hybrid hotel/co-working space concept which is part of Drum’s project at the city’s Candleriggs.

However, he added that the next task must be to ensure that projects in the current pipeline come to fruition, such as the Fusion Students development at the former M&S retail unit on Sauchiehall Street.

Glasgow city centre investment must be made easier

The refreshed Glasgow City Centre Task Force, he said, had a focus on “proactive intervention” with the city council and partners looking to help repurpose empty units and derelict sites.

One example, Mr Patrick noted, was the announcement by Glasgow Life of a £350,000 award from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to work with cultural assets on and near Sauchiehall Street such as Glasgow Film Theatre and the Royal Conservatoire to develop a bid for submission to the Lottery Community Fund to establish a cultural and heritage district.